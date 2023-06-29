A European Union-funded study into solar-powered cars led to a fatal accident. Two researchers died after their car suddenly caught fire and even exploded.

The scientists drove an experimental hybrid car in Naples. They were part of the Life-Save research project, which aims to convert older petrol cars into hybrids that run partly on solar energy. The idea is to add electric motors to existing cars, which are then powered by a battery pack and solar panels on the roof and hood. This would make electric driving accessible to many more people, because even years old cars could be made suitable for it.

The project started in 2017 and was supposed to be completed this year. A total of more than 3 million euros has been allocated for this. The European Union has contributed more than 1.8 million euros.

Third degree burns

Maria Vittoria Prati, a researcher for Italy's National Council of Research (NCR), died last Monday from third-degree burns she suffered in the accident. The other passenger, student researcher Fulvio Filace, died last night at Cardarelli Hospital in Naples. According to a spokesperson for the hospital, it was immediately clear that both were 'very seriously' injured in the failed test drive. But for the younger of the two victims, given his age, there was still some hope that he would survive.

The public prosecutor in Naples has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and explosion. The project includes installing electric motors in the rear wheels of the car. If this also happened to the experimental car in question, a fire could have started there due to heating.

The research institute CNR praises Maria Prati as a ‘brilliant researcher and an authority on exhaust gases and the application of alternative fuels’. The University of Salerno was also involved in the project. The pilot project’s website was immediately taken offline. It is therefore currently unclear whether the project will ever be continued.

Lightyear

In the Netherlands, too, attempts have been made for years to have cars run on solar energy. Lightyear, based in Helmond, has now invested hundreds of millions in it and launched the very first solar car on the market last year. But a few months later, Lightyear had to stop production and therefore also sales. It turned out to be commercially unfeasible, and the production costs in particular were disappointing. A year earlier, the company had already been forced to implement an extreme price increase. The car then suddenly cost 250,000 euros instead of 150,000 euros. Lightyear is now trying to make a restart.

