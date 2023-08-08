“Futurosolar” is the name of the only Italian team, Sicilian to be precise, which from 22 to 29 October will participate in Australia at the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2023competition dedicated to cars powered only with solar power. More than a competition, it’s a true tour de force, given that this year it will put the cars to the test on a 3,000 km route, from Darwin to Adelaide, i.e. from north to south of the country.

Seats with fabrics made from nettles

The Sicilian prototype, baptized Archimedes 2.0is not only powered by solar energy, but also has some peculiarities devoted to a 100% eco-sustainable philosophy: from the seats made with fabrics obtained from 3D printed steering wheel, made of hemp and tomato waste grown in Sicily.

52 teams from 21 nations

“We will be the only Italian team to participate in the competition and with great pride we will represent the Italian colors and in particular the Sicilian ones, challenging other 52 teams from 21 nations – says one of the team members – We want to send a message of hope, because we believe in a change, understood as an improvement in social, environmental and economic conditions, which starts right from Sicily. We have already created the Archimede 1.0 with our own car forces which participated in the competition of the European Solar Challenger of Zolder in 2016 and 2018, in Belgium, winning the “Spirit of the event” cup in the last competition comparing ourselves with other teams from from the most prestigious European universities”.

Fundraiser

However, facing a trip to Australia is not simple nor cheap; for this reason the team, headed by Enzo Di Bella has started a fundraiser which it will last another month. “We have already raised 9,000 euros to support the Sicilian dream of Archimedes 2.0. Anyone wishing to help us can find everything on the link https://www.eppela.com/projects/10118”.