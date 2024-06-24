Northeast is the leader in solar energy production in the country, with 59.8% of installed power; is followed by the Southeast, with 39.1%

The largest solar plants in the country surpassed the 14 GW (gigawatts) mark of operational power in June, reported the Absolate (Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association). The power equals the installed capacity of Itaipu, the 2nd largest hydroelectric plant on the planet.

Today, all states in the federation have large solar plants. In the division by regions, the Northeast occupies the lead, with 59.8% of installed power. Next come the Southeast, with 39.1%, and the South, with 0.5%. The North and Central-West complete the list, with 0.3% each.

According to Absolar, even with dependence on sunlight, it is fully possible to significantly increase the share of renewable sources in the Brazilian electricity matrix. The expansion, states the entity, can ensure the reliability, security and stability of the country’s electrical system, maintaining the technical and economic balance of the contracts of all energy producers.

Variation of winds

A study carried out from 2019 to 2021 by Ministry of Mines and Energyby EPE (Energy Research Company), by ONS (National Electric System Operator) and GIZ, an international cooperation entity of the German government, found synergy between renewable energy matrices in Brazil. When there are variations in winds and the Sun, hydroelectric plants guarantee the balance of the system, which does not depend on fossil thermoelectric plants. Currently, the study is in its 3rd phase.

When considering solar energy production units of all sizes, from domestic production to large plants, Brazil reached, in 2023, 15.7 GW of maximum photovoltaic energy power. With 4% of the global market, the country has established itself as the 3rd largest producer of solar energy, behind only China and the United States.