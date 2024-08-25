A team of researchers at Khalifa University conducted a study on direct absorption solar collector technology and its ability to collect energy and reduce heat loss, and concluded that nanofluid-based solar panels could achieve significant progress in the field of sustainable energy.

The study, conducted by Professor Dr. Iyad Abundi, Dr. Anas Al-Azzam, and PhD student Al-Abbas Hassan, was published in the journal “Progress in Energy and Combustion Science,” which specializes in all aspects related to energy and combustion sciences.

The researchers explained that conventional solar panels absorb sunlight on a surface covered with highly absorbent materials, but losing a large amount of heat limits their efficiency. Therefore, direct absorption solar collectors replace the conventional absorption surface with a nanofluid that enables them to absorb sunlight in its full size. This method reduces heat loss and enhances the overall efficiency of solar energy conversion.

They pointed out that nanofluids are engineered solutions containing nanoparticles suspended in a liquid, typically ranging in size from 1 to 100 nanometers within the base liquid.

The team stressed that the lower cost of producing nanofluids will contribute to making the technology available on a larger scale, noting that several factors affect the performance of direct absorption solar collectors.