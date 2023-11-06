The solar panel industry has seen the number of orders drop by up to 90 percent. Installers are laying off staff to stay afloat. Prices of solar panels are now falling by tens of percent, but consumers have doubts about the financial benefits. “You still earn back a solar panel installation in seven years.”
