Solar panels are increasingly failing on sunny days because the electricity grid cannot accommodate the green energy and the grid voltage is too high. About 200,000 solar installations regularly broke down last year, more than twice as many as two years ago. “The number of installations with outages will increase,” says Han Slootweg, director of grid strategy at grid operator Enexis.
