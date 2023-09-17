While some people could not get over the shock of the earthquake, two young Moroccan men, Ali Al-Karakibi, director of the electric car charging network company, and his friend Mounir Amarti, director of a company specializing in car tires, traveled in the first hours following the deadly disaster to the circles of the devastated Atlas Mountains to provide their services to the surviving victims..

Get back in touch with the world

“The static videos were the main driver of our initiative, as many of them complained about the interruption of electricity, the phone network, and the Internet, so we decided to collect all the advanced charging batteries available from Mounir Company, in addition to a receiver connected to the Starlink Internet satellite network. We set out to remove the isolation of some of the districts,” Ali Al-Karakebi told Sky News Arabia“.

The two friends braved the rugged road and reached the remote Agbar roundabout, where people were immersed in isolation and darkness. They connected the residents with their relatives and facilitated the work of the authorities and relief teams thanks to the antenna. They illuminated the roads and alleys with electric lights hung on the roofs of houses to illuminate wide areas where the villagers could gather at night and count. Food with ease.

Ali remembers how he was terrified by the relatives of those affected, after their news was interrupted due to the absence of the communications network, which led them to travel at night and walk for long hours to check on them, and some relief operations were delayed for the same reason..

The volunteer, whose initiative was praised by all social media users, points out that while he is waiting for the infrastructure to be repaired, “he currently spends his day charging advanced batteries, and moving to the roundabouts to install about 5 or 6 solar panels linked to floodlights that help spread security and reassurance among the people.”“.

So far, Ali, along with the Madness Association, has been able to install 150 solar panels in a number of roundabouts, with the number exceeding 350 panels by Monday..

Rehousing disaster victims

With the same speed, the founder of the “Djibli Club” association, Alaa Al-Hamiwi, took action, and a few hours after the earthquake, he thought about contributing to the rehousing of the victims whose homes were destroyed..

He told Sky News Arabia, “After that long and sad night, I decided to help. In the morning I contacted a company specializing in alternative housing and volunteer associations. Twenty minutes later, we met and began working to provide housing in converted containers. Currently, the group includes about 30 people, including Architects, academics and civic activists “.

In terms of numbers, this conglomerate can produce 6 to 7 containers per 10 days. Each container holds 16 people. Each month, twenty containers may be produced, benefiting 320 people. This number could double if citizens’ donations increase.

Al-Hamiwi seeks to provide containers that are suitable for long-term residence. “Construction operations may take many months or years, so the converted containers will include all the necessary amenities, family rooms, dormitories, sanitary facilities, a kitchen, and a living space. They will also be insulated with rock wool and resistant to earthquakes.” Because it doesn’t break“.

According to preliminary estimates, the budget for preparing a container is about 10,000 euros. Therefore, the civil activist hopes to obtain donations that will provide decent alternative housing for the residents of these districts, where the earthquake destroyed most of their homes..

Al-Hamiwi notes that after reconstruction, these containers can be used for other purposes, especially since the region is active in tourism. Therefore, the containers can be converted into tourist hostels or shops that sell local products, which constitutes a solution to the problems of unemployment and improving the financial income of the region’s youth..

According to this ambitious young man, “The assistance of the authorities is necessary to implement this project. Therefore, the process will take place in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, which will determine the land on which these containers will be placed in priority areas.”