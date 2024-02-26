Italy wants to save Europe's solar industry: In Sicily, the electricity company Enel will soon start producing cells and modules that are expected to exceed all other European providers in size.

DThe entrance and the access road are still a bit narrow, one road is currently being tarred, while a small parking lot next to the factory gate is overflowing. The future of European solar production is to be decided in an industrial area south of the Sicilian city of Catania. This is where the Italian electricity supplier Enel is setting up production of solar cells and solar modules, which will soon be the largest in Europe. While its Swiss competitor Meyer Burger has announced the relocation from Germany to the United States, Enel is going in the opposite direction: “In April we will start producing the first photovoltaic modules,” the head of the 3Sun Gigafactory, Stefano Lorenzi, announced to the FAZ .

European manufacturers in the solar industry are at a crossroads: the boom in solar energy has triggered a flood of Chinese imports that has put an end to many European manufacturers. In 2022, more than 95 percent of solar panels in Europe came from China, reports the statistics office Eurostat. The EU Commission and many governments believe that things cannot continue like this. Europe should become less dependent after the supply chain disruptions during the corona pandemic and the energy crisis resulting from the Ukraine war. Enel’s initiative comes at just the right time. “My hope is that our example sets a precedent,” says factory boss Lorenzi.