Traditional carbon offsetting credits, such as planting trees or protecting forests, have a track record of failing to actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions, plus now a startup is publicizing its attempts to manipulate the planet’s ability to reflect sunlight, one controversial response to climate changecall solar geoengineering.

A few days ago, a group of eminent scientists, published a letter warning that this type of climate action it is nowhere near ready to be implemented commercially and probably never should be. A big name on the letter is James Hansena former NASA scientist who is now at Columbia University and is famous for sounding the alarm about climate change in a testimony of 1988 to Congress.

The letter claims further research on the possible impact of solar geoengineering, which it could minimize some of the dangers caused by climate change or perhaps cause new problems.

Given this uncertainty, scientists stop short of actually supporting solar geoengineering as a tactic to combat climate change, and they also don’t think it should be implemented without a “comprehensive international assessment” of its potential effects and “international decision-making” on how to use these technologies.

Where are these concerns about solar geoengineering coming from?

The statement comes after the solar geoengineering startup Make Sunsets attempted to release reflective particles into the atmosphere from Reno, Nevada, this month and Baja California, Mexico, last year.

The idea is to mimic the way debris from volcanic eruptions reflects solar radiation, which temporarily cooled the planet in the past, however this actually looks like a couple of co-founders lighting a fungicide on a grid, using the resulting gas for filling weather balloons with reflective particles of sulfur dioxide, and then releasing the balloons.

Make Sunsets sells “cooling credits” at $10 per gram of sulfur dioxide it releases. Each gram should compensate for “the warming effect of 1 ton of carbon dioxide for 1 year”. But the company isn’t having any measurable impact on the climate. For starters, too little sulfur dioxide is released to make a difference against the billions of tons of pollution released each year from burning fossil fuels.

And Make Sunsets hasn’t been able to gather hard altitude data on the five balloons it’s launched so far, so it doesn’t know if the reflective particles it released made it into the stratosphere where they’re supposed to do their jobs.

The Make Sunsets balloon launches have mostly succeeded in pissing off people who really want to see more legit geoengineering research.

“There can be no room for selling snake oil,” “SilverLining strongly condemns Make Sunsets’ illegal release of material into the atmosphere and its efforts to market fraudulent ‘cooling credits’.”

says a Feb. 13 press release from the nonprofit SilverLining that supports geoengineering research.

Mexico said it would ban solar geoengineering experiments after the Make Sunsets balloon drop. The move was intended to protect nearby communities and the environment, according to Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources. The release of a lot of sulfur dioxide has the potential to trigger acid rain, irritate people’s lungs, and even make the Antarctic ozone hole worse. There are still too many unknowns when it comes to potential side effects.

Even if scientists better understand what impact solar geoengineering could have and decide that the benefits outweigh the risks, it’s still too risky to monetize. “It will probably never be an appropriate candidate for an open market system of credits and independent actors,” says the letter published yesterday, because it “does not address the cause of climate change”.

What’s causing climate change, of course, is greenhouse gas pollution from all of our fossil-fuel gas-guzzling power plants, factories, and vehicles. Humanity’s inability to reduce pollution is what has led us into the conundrum that has some scientists considering a drastic move like geoengineering now. Carbon credits, whether they come from solar geoengineering or more traditional tree planting schemes, do nothing to prevent such pollution.

Sure, trees can absorb and store planet-warming carbon dioxide. But when they die, burn or are cut down, they release it again. It’s not a permanent solution. Nor is it the kind of solar geoengineering that Make Sunsets is attempting. Sulfur dioxide doesn’t stay very long in the atmosphere, which is why the startup’s $10 credit should only represent one year of cooling.

So if you want to make an impact like this, you have to develop a habit. If it is ever effective on a large scale, this type of climate action is addictive. Once you stop injecting reflective particles into the atmosphere, the world starts to warm up again, fast. Even volcanic eruptions that emitted enough sulfur dioxide to affect global temperatures had a short-lived impact. The 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo cooled the earth’s surface for about two years.

The world is already struggling to kick its fossil fuel habit. Even credit can be addictive. And if we’re not careful, we could waste what little time we have left to act on the climate crisis before it gets worse.

“I wholeheartedly agree with most of this letter — more research is badly needed,” says Make Sunsets founder Luke Iseman in an email to The Verge. “The question for me is what do we do in the face of uncertainty. Do we take action that we know will create a cooling and thereby save lives, or do we wait for an international consensus that may never come?

There is no evidence to support Iseman’s claims of geoengineering saving lives. But there’s plenty of evidence that a shift to clean energy can.

