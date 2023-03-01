Who would have expected that the sun could be blocked from the earth, when humans were unable to reduce the planet’s temperature, and reduce their environmentally debilitating activities, they found no solution but to block the sun’s rays from the earth.

It may seem obvious to the United Nations and its environmental bodies that global efforts to respond to climate change are insufficient.

According to experts, the solar geoengineering technology is the only one so far that can be used to cool the Earth.

And it is done by directing the sun’s rays into outer space, and it can be implemented within the next ten years, at a cost of less than twenty billion US dollars per one degree Celsius annually.

Although there are no technical obstacles to reflecting the sun’s rays, it has negative consequences, such as acid rain due to the use of sulfur dioxide, and increased damage to the ozone layer. In addition to all that, the implementation of this technology requires an international will and strategy for coordination between countries.

In light of the expectations of the United Nations that not all countries will respond to this technology, they may submit to it as an emergency solution to confront extreme environmental phenomena that result in famines, food crises, mass migration and destruction of infrastructure.

In this context, Majdi Saad, editor-in-chief of Science and World magazine, told Sky News Arabia: