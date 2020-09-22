Solar energy The windows are used to generate electricity – new types of solar cells are being developed in Finland as well

The light-transmitting solar cell is suitable even for the glass facades of buildings.

Michigan university researchers managed to develop a light-transmitting solar cell, whose efficiency reached more than ten percent.

According to the researchers, a light-transmitting solar cell can be installed on the surface of the windows. They are suitable, for example, for the glass facades of buildings.

Many such buildings already have a transparent film designed to shade and cool the building.

A solar cell would do the same, but in addition, it would capture sunlight and convert it into electricity.

In terms of transparency the solar cell is 45.8 percent, meaning less than half of the sunlight passes through the surface of the solar panel. Instead of silicon, the cell is made of carbon-based materials embedded in a plastic film.

When mounted on a glass surface, the cell looks like gray sunglasses or a tinted car windshield, according to researchers at the University of Michigan.

The efficiency of a solar cell is 10.8%, which is the same for light-transmitting solar cells. record.

Efficiency tells you what percentage of the solar radiation that hits the cell is converted into energy.

By comparison, the efficiency of commercial opaque solar panels averages just under 20 percent. Under laboratory conditions, scientists are successful achieve an efficiency of almost 50%.

Light transmissive solar cells have been developed for more than ten years.

A team of researchers at MIT University in the United States developed a light-transmitting solar cell for coating glass surfaces in 2008.

In principle, a light cell that transmits light is usually similar to ordinary cells, says the professor of electrical energy technology at the University of Tampere Seppo Valkealahti.

A solar cell converts the energy of solar radiation into electricity when photons, or light particles, release electrons from the semiconductor material in the cell. The movement of these in the semiconductor junction of the cell generates an electric current.

“When the solar cell is sufficiently thinned, some of the sunlight passes through and only part is absorbed into the cell. Instead of a transparent cell, we can talk about a light-transmitting cell, ”says Valkealahti.

Aalto University group is developing perovskite cells.­

To the windows solar technology to be installed developed also in Finland.

According to the research group, Aalto University’s light-transmitting solar cells can be printed directly on windows, glass walls, ceilings and canopies in the future. The goal is that buildings will no longer need a separate solar panel area.

The cells could be made, for example, with an inkjet printer or screen printing, the researchers say Ghufran Hashmi and Taina Lamminmäki.

“Conventionally, such technologies are used in textile printing, but they can also be utilized in glass production,” the researchers describe in the email.

The materials used in the cells are carbon and perovskite, which researchers say is cheaper than silicon. Perovskite is a mineral with electrical properties suitable for panels.

The processing of pure silicon requires special clean rooms, which increases the cost of solar panels. Instead, a conventional production line is sufficient to produce printable panels.

The Aalto University project ended at the beginning of the year. According to the researchers, the durability and ideal size of the panel in particular need to be developed.

“It will take at least a few more years before we can move from development to production.”

In the world fully transparent solar cells have also been developed. Michigan State University research team said in 2014, succeeded in developing a method to make the solar cell completely unobtrusive.

According to the researchers, the carbon-based molecules on the surface of the solar panel absorb only wavelengths of ultraviolet and infrared radiation invisible to the human eye from sunlight.

The light is directed to the edge of the panel, where thin strips of solar cells convert it into electrical energy like a regular cell.

The efficiency of a fully transparent solar cell was less than 1% at the beginning of the development, but at that time the researchers evaluatethat the maximum efficiency could rise to ten percent

Now the goal is almost reached. Ubiquitous Energy, a US company that has started a collaboration between researchers at MIT University and Michigan State University introduced last year, a transparent solar cell with an efficiency of 9.8 percent.

The same type of technology is used by the European technology company Physee and the US materials technology company UbiQD. It has solar panels according to the company impossible to distinguish from ordinary glass.

White Bay according to which solar panels to be incorporated into buildings are already in use, for example, in the glass facades of large buildings.

In energy production, at least, they are not yet competitive. Transparent panel technical solutions are expensive compared to traditional panels and have low efficiency.

“A transparent cell is suitable for windows in a skyscraper or office building, for example, if they also have architectural or functional benefits at the same time. For example, in warm countries, the panels cool the buildings, ”says Valkealahti.

“However, I don’t think they will ever become a mass product that everyone wants to install on the windows of their own home.”