A group of researchers from the University of Turku found out the value of solar electricity for ordinary consumers. At the same time, it was investigated what kind of differences arise between solar panels installed in different air directions.

In the future it may be more profitable to install solar panels on the roof of a detached house in the direction of the morning and evening sun.

“The electricity lost during the day is mainly that which would be sold to the grid. People get the most financial benefit from the electricity from solar panels if they use it themselves,” says a university teacher at the University of Turku's Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering Sami Jouttijärvi.

He is part of a group that researched the value of solar electricity for the average consumer. The research revealed that it is more profitable for a private householder to use as much of the electricity produced by solar panels as possible himself instead of selling it on to the electricity grid.

The examination carried out in the study took into account the house's heating solutions, the consumer's electricity contract and the possibility of using solar electricity to produce hot water.

According to Jouttijärvi, the installation of solar panels in the east and west direction would help people to utilize self-produced solar electricity in the morning and evening hours, which are the peak hours of electricity use and thus also the hours of expensive electricity.

“Even though production is lower than with panels facing south, the differences in economic benefits are significantly smaller,” says Jouttijärvi.

He believes that in the future, aiming the panels at the morning and evening sun will be even more profitable than before.

“There is now a lot of solar power under construction and plans in Finland. When there is a lot of solar electricity available during the day in the future, electricity will be cheap. At other times, electricity is more expensive,” Jouttijärvi says.

Research the material is historical electricity price data from the years 2019 and 2022. The study is therefore based on hourly electricity pricing. In the future, the pricing of the electricity market is moving to per-quart pricing, which will also affect households that generate electricity with solar panels.

Switching to quarter metering means that electricity production and consumption will be equalized every 15 minutes in the future. This has an impact on how well households are able to utilize the electricity produced by their own solar panels and how much electricity they have to buy.

A few years ago, so-called netting was always done within one hour.

Electricity companies are moving to round-the-clock solar production at different rates, depending on when electricity meters are installed for customers, which can report consumption every 15 minutes.

In Jouttijärvi's opinion, the orientation of the solar panels also matters in a time when electricity pricing and netting is based on quarts. He believes that the research results also partially work in the time of the quart pricing.

According to him, a lot depends on what kind of contracts the electricity companies offer to consumers and on what schedule they will switch to per-quart pricing.

Is it worth buying solar panels for the roof of a detached house?

“Vart's pricing weakens the profitability of solar panels. I can't answer that, whether the profitability will weaken so much that it's not worth installing the panels in the first place,” says Jouttijärvi.

Research according to this, facing the south facing panels on the roof is currently the most profitable option, both economically and productively.

The study found that owners of south-facing panels, however, sold more of the electricity they produced to the grid during the day and had to buy more electricity in the morning and evening.

This equalized the consumer's financial benefit between differently oriented solar panels.

For example, when the panels tilted at an angle of 45 degrees were directed east and west instead of south, the annual production was 23 percent lower, but the economic value of the electricity produced was only 12 percent lower at best.

According to researchers, this financial gap will narrow even more in the next few years.

However, the highest annual production was observed for upright bidirectional solar panels installed in an east-west direction. In the study, such panels had nine percent higher annual production compared to south-facing panels tilted at an angle of 45 degrees.

According to Jouttijärvi, the problem is finding suitable places for the vertically installed two-way panels.

“In the built environment, they could be used as a fence. In principle, they could also be installed on a flat roof or vertically on the roof of a gabled roof. I don't know what the building control would say about it, because such a solution increases the height of the building,” says Jouttijärvi.

Such east-west vertical panels are also very prone to shading.

“If there is a tree line nearby or other buildings facing east or west, the shading can eat away a large part of the production,” says Jouttijärvi.

A peer-reviewed study by a research fool was published in Applied Energy.