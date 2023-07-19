Solar Energy | Solar energy was transferred from space to Earth for the first time – two small LED lights turned on and fulfilled a dream of decades

Solar ENERGY is the big promise of renewable energy.

The industry is growing by a whopping 35 percent per year. In the Middle East and Australia, solar panels are already the cheapest way to generate electricity.

Now the Sun’s energy has been transferred from space. Researchers at the California Institute of Technology, Caltech, succeeded in doing so at the beginning of June.

Solar energy was first collected with cells in orbit around the Earth. It was converted to microwaves and moved to California. There it was converted into electrical energy.

Electricity was used to power two small LEDs. That is, very little energy came to Earth. But you have to start somewhere.

The sun’s endless radiation energy is sometimes captured in large collectors, and sent as microwaves to the Earth.

Solar cells different versions were patented already in the 1880s. Now, more than 140 years later, they are already influencing energy production.

With the help of cells and panels, almost five percent of the entire world’s electrical energy is now produced.

Growth is tough. After all, the sun offers endless renewable energy.

You would get thousands of times more energy from the sun than the current electricity consumption of all of humanity.

Space offers even more solar energy. It has been calculated that solar energy could be collected from outside the Earth’s atmosphere with cells and panels 8–10 times more efficiently than on Earth.

The researchers’ picture shows the solar radiation receiver on the left and the energy transmitter on the right. See also HS analysis Finland stepped up its preparedness - What does it mean?

The atmosphere does not filter radiation in the first place. In Earth’s orbit, the Sun always shines, unless the collectors are placed in an orbit that sometimes falls into the Earth’s shadow.

Solar cells and panels secure, for example, the energy of the international space station ISS. Almost all near-Earth satellites and probes use solar energy.

If solar energy were collected from space, the Earth’s landscape could be saved. Many people think that large panel carpets spoil the landscape.

Even in Finland, people have woken up to the fact that, for example, on wastelands, abandoned fields and peatlands, surfaces of up to square kilometers in size, made of solar panels, will rise in the next few years.

Space solar power plants have not been made yet. The reason is clear. In calculations, they are repeatedly too expensive.

Space solar energy was therefore considered mostly science fiction throughout the late 1900s.

A science fiction writer apparently came up with it when it comes to a science fiction writer Isaac Asimov introduced the idea in 1941 in a short story Reason.

Microwaves for transferring solar energy were first introduced in 1968. The US Department of Energy seriously investigated the field in the 1970s and 1980s.

The US space administration, Nasa, planned a large solar power plant on the drawing board in 1976. In imagination, it rose into space to geostationary orbiti.e. to an altitude of almost 36,000 kilometers.

However, the final conclusion of the calculations was always the same. Too expensive. However, in June, solar power from space was captured on Earth.

Energy was taken from space only in June from the Maple device of the Californian researchers’ SSPD-1 satellite.

The experimental satellite SSPD was launched into space in January 2023 by the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The experiment is part of Caltech University in California Space solar energy project.

Maple sent energy captured from the Sun from space as microwaves to Earth to two receivers. They were located on the Caltech campus on the roof of a laboratory.

In space, Maple first converted solar energy into electricity with devices that were about 30 centimeters apart. When this electricity was transferred to the Earth as microwaves, the energy was used to light two LEDs.

The researchers switched the lights on and off in turn, i.e. they also controlled the electric current.

“According to our knowledge, no one has previously transferred energy wirelessly from space to Earth,” says Ali Hajimiri, who developed the device and conducted the experiment.

“We did it with flexible, light structures and self-made circuits.”

Test devices were not compacted. Therefore, they were exposed to the extremes of space. Even so, the small devices survived in the conditions of space, where temperature fluctuations are very large.

“ “The time of astroelectronics has come.”

Satellite the test unit weighs only 50 kilograms. So it is a so-called microsatellite.

In space, the unit folded out of a package about a cubic meter in size. It opened up into a flat square with a diameter of about 50 meters.

On one side of this square are the solar cells, on the other the wireless power transmitters.

On Earth, you don’t need a lot of equipment to receive energy. Space solar energy could perhaps be directed to areas where power lines cannot easily be laid or to regions where natural disasters have destroyed the infrastructure.

Caltech researchers are now searching for the best solutions for the next generation of solar satellites in experiments. The satellite tests 32 different types of solar cells.

The space industry gamblers see that promising prospects are now opening up for space solar power.

The year 2015 changed the settings. That’s when the Falcon 9 launch vehicle of the private company SpaceX flew for the first time.

The rocket must be reused. The Falcon 9 dropped the cost of chartering into space wildly. Therefore, the possibilities of solar energy in space also began to be recalculated.

Space solar energy has begun to be taken as a serious alternative.

European Space Agency Esa has already started the Solaris project and Britain its own. .

Edesä is the path to cheap solar energy in space, says a consultant and researcher in the field John Mankins newspaper in the Guardian.

“The time of astroelectronics has come”, paints James Michael Snead. She is Director of the Spacefaring Institute.

He coined the term “astroelectronics” to describe the time when solar energy in space is increasingly being replaced by oil and natural gas.

At the beginning of the 21st century, space solar energy could cover up to 80 percent of the world’s electricity needs, Snead boldly claims on the Space.com website.