Technologies for producing electricity from the sun are developing at a very rapid pace and their costs are falling dramatically, making photovoltaic science a key component of the energy transition. With the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century and limiting climate warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels As stipulated in the Paris climate agreement, the Earth’s population must install four times more solar panels annually until 2023, according to the International Energy Agency. The good news is that the price of solar panels has fallen significantly. A report prepared by scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and published in early 2022 indicates that the costs of installing a single solar energy system fell by 85% between 2010 and 2019, while the prices of installing a wind energy system fell by 55%.

Solar energy is “probably the cheapest way mankind has discovered to generate electricity on a large scale,” says Gregory Nemet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and one of the report’s lead authors. Energy needs as a result of the Ukrainian war. A Bloomberg NEF report indicates that global investments in solar energy projects increased by 33% during the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year, and achieved $120 billion. As for the projects related to wind-generated energy, they witnessed an increase of 16% and their revenues reached 84 billion dollars. US President Joe Biden’s climate plan, which is expected to be approved by the Senate, has contributed to strengthening the momentum in the field of renewable energy, as the plan allocated $370 billion in public funds in the form of tax incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by 40% by 2030 (compared to in 2005). “Biden’s plan will lead to the strengthening of the field of solar panel manufacturing in the United States,” Laurence Tubiana, director of the European Climate Foundation, wrote in the French newspaper “Le Monde” on Thursday. Nemett believes that solar energy alone could produce half of the world’s electricity by the middle of this century, noting that there is “great potential” in this regard.

And the French physicist Edmond Becquerel discovered in 1939 the photoelectric effect, which allows electricity to be produced from sunlight.

The International Energy Agency indicates that new photovoltaic panels on the market are 20% more efficient than they were five years ago, due to the use of modern materials that adopt two systems.

One of the most notable innovations in this field is the “thin-layer” panels that are cheaper than those made of silicon. They can be attached to various types of bases using perovskite, which was discovered by the Russian mineralogist Lee Brovsky in the nineteenth century.

Experts believe that this innovation may revolutionize the sector, by increasing the places where solar energy can be produced, but the requirement to make the new type of panels last longer than the current panels, and to operate for a period of at least twenty years.

And new research shows that this idea is viable. In a study published in the journal “Science” in April, a group of scientists announced that they had succeeded in making the perovskite plates similar to that of plates made of silicon. Another study published in the journal Nature used a synonymous model based on the use of perovskite semiconductors to absorb the near-infrared light of the solar spectrum, while a carbon-based material captures the ultraviolet radiation.

The issue of the panels working when the sun goes down at night remains to be resolved. This year, researchers from Stanford University succeeded in manufacturing solar panels that can generate power at night using heat from the earth. This sector “has a lot of creative ideas with a great deal of creativity,” says Ron Schouf, who heads research focused on renewable energy at the US-based Electrical Research Institute (EPRI). Solar panels are represented by the adoption of dual-working panels whose two sides produce electricity, one of which uses sunlight and the second rays emitted from the earth.

Other solutions focus on the use of semi-transparent panels, the use of which achieves two goals: to generate electricity and protect crops from harmful climatic factors. India has been witnessing for about ten years the installation of similar panels that generate electricity and reduce evaporation.

Nemett points out that consumers have a role in the matter by changing the hours of their electricity consumption or by gathering in private networks similar to the Airbnb business model.