Year 2023 and 2024 andThey are full of spectacular astronomical phenomena, from meteor showers, the passage of a comet and eclipses, the latter the most anticipated since they can be seen with the naked eye from Mexico.

The solar eclipses They are very important astronomical events, since since the beginning of the first civilizations on Earth, an infinity of myths and rituals have been created around them.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon gets in the path of light from the Sun and casts its shadow on Earth. This phenomenon occurs approximately twice a year at some point on Earth and it is estimated that 375 years must pass for an eclipse to be recorded in the same place on Earth.

Solar eclipses of 2023 and 2024 in Mexico

According to a publication by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)), in these two years Mexico will have the opportunity to see two different types of solar eclipses. However, these can only be seen partially.

The first will be recorded on October 14, 2023 and will be an annular eclipse of the Sun. This can be seen particularly in the southwest of the country, although the specific regions are still difficult to define.

The second astronomical phenomenon will occur on April 8, 2024, this will be a total solar eclipse and can be seen in the northern part of the country, particularly from Sinaloa to Coahuila.

The solar eclipse of 2024 will be the first that can be fully seen in Mexico for more than 30 years. Therefore, this will be an opportunity that you should not miss.