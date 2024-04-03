It will be the Next Monday, April 8, 2024 when the total solar eclipse will take place, which, since 1993, was mentioned in the textbooks of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP). Under this understanding, we will immediately tell you the schedule that this astronomical event will have in each of the Mexican states.

According to what was announced by the scientific community, the following are the times in which the solar eclipse next Monday, April 8, can be seen in the different states that make up Mexico:

*Aguascalientes: 10:54 am to 1:36 pm, with a peak at 12:13 pm

*Baja California: 11:04 a.m. to 1:26 p.m., with peak at 12:13 p.m.

*Baja California Sur: 10:49 am to 1:26 pm, with peak at 12:05 pm

*Campeche: 11:14 am to 1:48 pm, with peak at 12:31 pm

*Chiapas: 10:55 am to 1:37 pm, with peak at 12:19 pm

*Chihuahua: 111:03 am to 1:41 pm, with peak at 12:20 pm

*Mexico City: 10:55 am to 1:36 pm, with peak at 12:14 pm

*Coahuila: 11:03 am to 1:45 pm, with peak at 12:22 pm

*Colima: 10:47 am to 1:29 pm, with peak at 12:06 pm

*Durango: 10:55 am to 1:36 pm, with a peak at 12:14 pm

*Guanajuato: 10:54 am to 1:36 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Guerrero: 10:51 a.m. to 1:31 p.m., peaking at 12:09 p.m.

*Hidalgo: 10:57 am to 1:38 pm, with peak at 12:16 pm

*Jalisco: 10:50 am to 1:32 pm, with peak at 12:09 pm

*State of Mexico: 10:54 am to 1:35 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Michoacán: 10:52 am to 1:34 pm, with peak at 12:11 pm

*Morelos: 10:54 am to 1:35 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Nayarit: 10:49 am to 1:31 pm, with peak at 12:08 pm

*Nuevo León: 11:04 am to 1:47 pm, with peak at 12:24 pm

*Oaxaca: 10:56 am to 1:34 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Puebla: 10:56 am to 1:36 pm, with peak at 12:15 pm

*Querétaro: 10:55 am to 1:37 pm, with peak at 12:14 pm

*Quintana Roo: 11:19 am to 1:47 pm, with peak at 12:32 pm

*San Luis Potosí: 10:56 am to 1:39 pm, with peak at 12:16 pm

*Sinaloa: 10:53 am to 1:32 pm, with peak at 12:11 pm

*Sonora: 10:59 am to 1:32 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Tabasco / Villa Hermosa: 11:06 am to 1:40 pm, with peak at 12:22 pm

*Tamaulipas: 11:02 am to 1:45 pm, with peak at 12:22 pm

*Tlaxcala: 10:56 am to 1:37 pm, with peak at 12:15 pm

*Veracruz: 10:59 am to 1:39 pm, with peak at 12:18 pm

*Yucatán: 11:18 am to 1:52 pm, with peak at 12:35 pm

*Zacatecas: 10:55 am to 1:38 pm, with peak at 12:15 pm

Please note that all schedules are in the local time of each state of Mexico, and the capital city of each of the federal entities is taken as a referenceso the darkening hours may vary depending on the municipality.

Likewise, it should be taken into consideration that only in Durango can the total solar eclipse be seen, which will occur from 12:12 pm to 12:15 pm.

The best three states to see the solar eclipse

For its part, it should be noted that the best states to see the eclipse will be Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila.

First of all, in the case of the state of SinaloaIn addition to Mazatlán, other areas where the total solar eclipse will be seen will be El Quelite, Heroica Ciudad Concordia, El Castillo, Villa Unión, El Rosario, Cofradía, Escuinapa de Hidalgo, San Ignacio or Teacapán.

For its part, in the case of the state of Durangothe best places to observe the April astronomical phenomenon will be El Salto, the city of Durango itself, Santiago Papasquiaro, Nuevo Ideal, Canatlán, Francisco I. Madero, San Juan del Río, Guadalupe Victoria, Rodeo, Cuencamé de Ceniceros and Gómez Palacios .

Meanwhile, in the case of CoahuilaIf you want to better appreciate the total eclipse of the Sun you should go to Torreón, Cuarto Ciénegas de Carranza, Los Americanos, Laguna del Rey, San Buenaventura, Monclova, Castaños, Minas de Barroterán, Ciudad Melchor Múzquiz, Palaú or Sabinas.

