On April 8, 2024, a major event will captivate the inhabitants of North America: a total solar eclipse. To understand the magnificence of this phenomenon, it is crucial to understand a key concept: the umbra.

This phenomenon, which had not been seen in Mexico Since 1991, it will allow the inhabitants of a specific strip of the continent to witness a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

The strip of totality, where the Moon will completely cover the Sunwill start in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, and will extend northeast through the states of Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. In the United States, totality will be visible in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

What is the umbra?

The umbra, from the Latin “shadow,” is the region of total darkness within the shadow of an opaque object. In the context of a solar eclipse, the umbra is the darkest part of the Moon's shadow that is cast on Earth.

According to National Geographic, it is where the Moon completely blocks the Sun's light, creating a unique experience of daytime darkness.

Solar eclipse: What is Umbra and why is it so important to NASA? Photo: SPECIAL

Umbra characteristics:

Conical shape: NASA explains that the umbra has a conical shape due to the spherical shape of the Moon and the Sun. The tip of the cone is on the Earth's surface, while the base extends into space.

Variable size: The University of Arizona has determined that the size of the umbra varies depending on the distance between the Earth and the Moon. During a total eclipse, the umbra can reach a diameter of up to 270 kilometers on the Earth's surface.

Motion: The umbra moves along the Earth's surface at a speed of approximately 3,000 kilometers per hour.

The umbra is responsible for the total phase of the solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's disk. During this brief period, NASA reports that the temperature drops, the birds become silent and a surreal darkness takes over the landscape.

Solar eclipse: What is Umbra and why is it so important for NASA? PHOTO: Debate/Dall-e

How to observe the umbra?

Observing the umbra safely is crucial. Never look directly at the Sun during an eclipse, even during the total phase. Use special eclipse glasses or project the image of the Sun on a safe surface.

The umbra is a critical element in understanding and appreciating the beauty and science behind the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. By understanding this concept, you will be able to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event with greater knowledge and fascination.

Safety is essential during a solar eclipse. Protect your eyes and enjoy this natural spectacle responsibly.