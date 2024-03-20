The eclipse that will be visible in much of North America on April 8 has attracted attention because it will follow a broader path compared to others. But that is not the only thing that makes this phenomenon one of the most anticipated and special. Astronomy experts have announced that While this spectacle happens in the sky, it is very likely that one more can be seen.

A comet, known as a devil or diablo, will approach the Sun and could be visible during the eclipse. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), comet 12P/Pons-Brooks was named “devil comet” because last year it left two different trails of gas and ice that formed a species of horns. And now, it's quite likely that stargazers could stumble upon this object in the sky during the solar eclipse.

They explained that this comet is currently visible in the night sky, so if it follows the expected trajectory, on April 8 it will be able to be detected while the Moon obscures the passage of sunlight. And it is that This celestial object is visible from the northern hemisphere using binoculars and telescopes, but the good news is that towards the end of the month, it will probably be detectable with the naked eye when it reaches its closest point to the Sun.

However, according to the media NBCNewsit is important to clarify that the flash of this comet It will only be visible during the next eclipse in the areas where it will be seen in its entirety.that is, not in the states where it can only be seen in its partial phase.

Without a doubt it is a special phenomenon, because if an eclipse is a rare phenomenon, sightings of the so-called “devil comet” are also rare since it takes around 71 years to orbit the Sun. And the possibility of both phenomena being enjoyed at the same time is really lowbut it will happen.

This is the path that the eclipse will follow in the United States. Photo:POT Share

How to locate Comet Diablo in the sky on April 8?

According to NASA, It is not necessary to wait until the day of the eclipse to see the “devil's comet.” If you want to locate it in the sky, all you have to do is look for it in the early afternoon, from the northern hemisphere, looking towards the west-northeast horizon. Remember that for now it is necessary to use special equipment such as telescopes or binoculars.

Be until the end of the month and beginning of April when it will be visible to the naked eye if the conditions are clear and there is not so much light pollution that affects the visibility of the sky.