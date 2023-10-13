The southeast of Mexico is preparing for the astronomical event of the year. On the morning of Saturday, October 14, the Moon will come between the Sun and the Earth, giving rise to an annular eclipse that will be visible in a strip 200 kilometers wide that will run through the American continent, passing through the United States, Mexico, and Central America. , Colombia and Brazil.

Where will the eclipse be seen in Mexico?

The ‘ring of fire’ will be visible in the Yucatán Peninsula, in a strip that will cross the south of Quintana Roo, the south of Yucatán and the north of Campeche. Among the best places to see the annularity, which will last a maximum of four and a half minutes, will be the city of Campeche and Champotón (Campeche); the ports of Celestún and Sisal, the archaeological zone of Uxmal (Yucatán); in addition to Chetumal and Bacalar (Quintana Roo).

In the rest of the country, the phenomenon will be seen as a partial solar eclipse that will cover between 80% and 53% of sunlight, depending on the distance of the observer from the path. In Mexico City, for example, the Moon will cover 70% of the solar disk, while in Monterrey, closer to the strip, the Sun will be obscured by 83%. In Cabo San Lucas, one of the furthest points from the annularity strip, the partial eclipse will reach 53% and 62% in Guadalajara.

How does an annular eclipse occur?

Unlike total solar eclipses, during an annular eclipse the Moon is farther from our planet and, therefore, its apparent size is smaller than the solar disk. Unable to cover it in its entirety and cause momentary darkness, at the peak of annular eclipses it is possible to observe a ‘ring of fire’ for a few minutes, a product of the solar disk protruding around the Moon, which continues to be immersed in darkness.

The movement of the Moon around the Earth determines whether a solar eclipse is total or annular. On average, the distance that separates both stars is 384,400 kilometers; However, our natural satellite moves closer or farther away depending on where it is in its orbit. When the Moon reaches the farthest point of its orbit from the Earth (apogee) it appears slightly smaller in the night sky, while at the closest point (perigee) it appears larger. The ellipse that it describes around our planet is to blame for this phenomenon: according to NASA, the distance between the Moon and the Earth during an average apogee is 405,000 kilometers, while at perigee, both stars are located about 363,000 kilometers. This variation, which can range up to 50,000 kilometers, is the key to knowing whether the Moon will completely hide the Sun (total eclipse) or the perimeter of the solar disk will cause a ring of light around the Moon (annular eclipse).

Time and percentage of darkening in Mexico

STATE MAXIMUM POINT

(Hour) MAXIMUM DARKNESS

(% of solar disk covered) Aguascalientes 10.59 68% Baja California 10.28 71% Baja California Sur 10.43 56% Campeche 11.24 90% (maximum) Chiapas 11.26 79% Chihuahua 10.43 77% Mexico City 11.09 70% Coahuila 10.52 82% Colima 11.01 58% Durango 10.52 72% Mexico state 11.08 68% Guanajuato 11.02 68% Warrior 11.12 64% Gentleman 11.08 72% Jalisco 10.59 62% Michoacan 11.04 64% Morelos 11.10 69% Nayarit 10.55 62% New Lion 10.56 83% Oaxaca 11.19 70% Puebla 11.11 71% Queretaro 11.05 69% Quintana Roo 11.30 90% (maximum) San Luis Potosi 11.01 72% Sinaloa 10.46 65% Sonora 10.36 69% Tabasco 11.24 83% Tamaulipas 11.01 82% Tlaxcala 11.11 72% Veracruz 11.15 77% Yucatan 11.25 90% (maximum) Zacatecas 10.57 69%

“The Sun eaten”: the meaning of eclipses for the Mayans

The annular eclipse on October 14 will be especially visible in the Yucatan Peninsula, the region where the ancient Mayans, methodical observers of the night sky, built temples, developed calendars and built cities based on the movement of the stars in the celestial vault. On Saturday before noon, the Moon’s path across the celestial vault will coincide with that of the Sun, a phenomenon that, since pre-Hispanic cosmogony, was considered a bad omen. “With the Sun being the main source of life, light and heat, for the Mesoamerican peoples, any phenomenon that caused the star to appear different from its everyday appearance was a cause for deep fear,” he explains. Jesus Galindo Trejodoctor in Astrophysics and researcher at the UNAM Aesthetic Research Institute.

Unlike the solstices or the extremes of Venus, which appeared periodically in the sky and whose observations were recorded in codices, eclipses seemed to challenge the prevailing logic in the celestial vault. “The brilliance and regularity of the Sun’s movement were a reflection of a normally stable and continuous cosmic order. Therefore, on the occasion of an eclipse of the Sun or even the Moon, that order was disturbed and was then interpreted as a bad omen for the world,” says Galindo.

For the ancient Mayans, whose reputation as ruthless architects and astronomers for their time endures through constructions and a scarce documentary record that survived the Conquest, the scene of the Moon partially or totally engulfing the light of the solar disk was represented through the “Sun eaten”, a glyph formed by the darkened Sun and an animal that looks like a snake about to devour it. The Dresden Codex, one of the four known Mayan books, contains a series of numerical accounts that account for the observation, study and prediction of eclipses over a period spanning approximately 33 years. According to Galindo Trejo, the codex includes a table with “dates that correspond to solar and lunar eclipses, in addition to the days that separate two contiguous eclipses of the Sun and Moon.” The calculations go beyond the Mayan area, as they include at least 18 eclipses that could not be observed from the Yucatan Peninsula, a sample of the “advance in knowledge achieved by the Mayan priest-astronomers.”

Six pages from the Dresden Codex, illustrating topics such as eclipses, mathematical operations and floods.

