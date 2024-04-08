The solar eclipse on April 8 will bring with it more than four minutes of sudden darkness in northern Mexico. The most anticipated astronomical phenomenon in decades, whose expectation has displaced scientists from all over the planet as well as tens of thousands of amateurs for its study and observation, will stop activities in the towns of Mexico, the United States and Canada located within the zone. of totality, an area less than 200 kilometers wide where darkness is guaranteed, to fix your eyes on the celestial vault.

Within the range of totality

The total solar eclipse will travel from the Mexican Pacific to eastern Canada. In Mexico, the cities of Mazatlán, Durango, Torreón and Piedras Negras will experience momentary darkness during the total eclipse phase. After leaving Mexican territory, the shadow of the Moon will continue its path through the center of the United States and will finally fade into the Atlantic, after traveling along the east coast of Canada.

LOCATION START OF PARTIAL ECLIPSE (LOCAL TIME) START OF TOTALITY

(LOCAL TIME) END OF TOTALITY

(LOCAL TIME) END OF THE ECLIPSE

(LOCAL TIME) Mazatlan Sinaloa) 9.51 11.07 11.11 12.32 Nazas (Durango) 10.58 12.15 12.19 13.39 Lerdo (Durango) 10.59 12.16 12.20 13.41 Durango (Durango) 10.55 12.12 12.15 13.36 Torreon (Coahuila) 10.59 12.16 12.21 13.41 Cuatro Ciénegas (Coahuila) 11.04 12.21 12.26 13.46 Monclova (Coahuila) 11.05 12.23 12.26 13.47 Ciudad Acuña (Coahuila) 11.10 12.28 12.31 13.51 Piedras Negras (Coahuila) 12.10 13.27 13.31 14.51

Start of the eclipse

The phenomenon begins when the Moon begins to come between the Earth and the Sun, a phase that will last between 70 and 80 minutes in most of the continent. During partiality, changes in the percentage of the solar disk blocked are gradual: after about forty minutes, our star will look like a crescent, an effect that will continue to increase until totality is reached. During the partial phase, changes in sunlight are imperceptible and it is necessary to use special lenses at all times or look through a welding filter greater than 14 to observe the phenomenon safely.

Before the total phase

The peak moment of a solar eclipse comes with the onset of totality, when the Moon is about to completely cover the sunlight. A few minutes before the total phase, the sunlight begins to dim and shadow bands appear, an optical phenomenon caused by the effect of air currents in the atmosphere acting on the increasingly weaker light from the Sun. At these bands , which can be observed as waves of light and dark that change fleetingly and are best distinguished on light surfaces, follow Baily's pearls, a series of bright points formed by the passage of light through the valleys and craters of the rugged surface. mole. Baily's pearls can be perceived after a few seconds from different points within the strip of totality and their sudden disappearance marks the beginning of the total eclipse.

Annular eclipse phase seen from Mexico City, in 2023. Edgar Negrete Lira

total eclipse

In totality, the Moon completely blocks the light of the Sun. The day is gradually interrupted, the temperature drops to about 5ºC and the effect is identical to that of a night that lasts a few minutes. The abrupt change causes temporary disorientation in some animals such as birds, which increase their activity in preparation for sleeping. With the solar disk entirely immersed in the lunar circumference, a glow that surrounds our natural satellite takes over the celestial spectacle: it is the solar corona, the outer part of its atmosphere formed by gas and plasma that extends for millions of kilometers. and is impossible to see under normal conditions.

The totality of the eclipse is the only time when the phenomenon can be viewed without special lenses. In Mexico, the maximum duration of the solar eclipse will take place in Nazas (Durango), where darkness will last for four minutes and 28 seconds. In Mazatlán (Sinaloa), the first site on land where the shadow of the eclipse will be projected, the total phase will reach 4 minutes and 20 seconds; In Torreón (Coahuila), the Moon will block sunlight for 4 minutes and ten seconds.

Outside the range of totality

In the rest of the country, the solar eclipse will be partially visible, with the Moon covering the solar disk between 99% and 42%, an effect that is amplified the closer the viewer is to the strip of totality. In all places outside of totality, such as Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey, special glasses are necessary to look directly at the eclipse at all times.

