The first great astronomical phenomenon of 2022 is here: on the last afternoon of April, the Moon will interpose itself between the light of the Sun and the Earth, giving rise to a partial eclipse that will obscure up to 64% of the solar disk in South America.

Where can the solar eclipse be seen?

In America, the partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the territory of Chile and Argentina, most of Uruguay (except the extreme east), and the south of Bolivia and Paraguay.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, in which the Moon completely blocks sunlight causing momentary darkness, the April 30 eclipse will be partial. At its maximum, the Moon will cover 64% of the Sun’s disk. However, this percentage will vary depending on the latitude from which the phenomenon is observed: the further south the viewer is, the greater the effect.

Solar eclipse in Chile and Argentina

In Chile, the Moon will cover 24% of the solar disk in Santiago and 34% in Concepción. The best place to observe the eclipse in the country will be Punta Arenas, one of the southernmost cities on the continent, where 52% of sunlight will be covered at sunset.

In Argentina, the pattern is similar: the Sun will be dimmed by up to 14% in Buenos Aires just before it disappears over the horizon, 28% in Mendoza, and 52% in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego.

What time will the solar eclipse be on April 30?

The eclipse will begin at 18:45 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time), at which time the Moon will begin its partial transit over the Sun and will reach its maximum point at 20:41 UTC. The phenomenon will end two hours later, at 22:37 UTC, when both stars continue their trajectories in the celestial vault.

In Argentina, the eclipse will start at 5:42 p.m. In Chile, at approximately 4:33 p.m. In both countries, this phenomenon will be visible until the Sun and the Moon disappear over the horizon.

How to see the solar eclipse of April 30?

The only safe way to look directly at a solar eclipse is through special lenses or a welding filter. Staring at the Sun with the naked eye, even on cloudy days, can cause permanent retinal damage and other UV-related eye problems. Wearing dark glasses is also no guarantee, so if you don’t have proper protection, it’s best to look at it vicariously, from a pinhole projection easy to do with a cardboard box.

Two weeks after this solar eclipse, America will witness the first total lunar eclipse of the year. On the night of May 16, the Moon will cross the shadow of the Earth and for a few minutes it will change its characteristic color for a reddish hue. This time, the astronomical phenomenon will be visible throughout the continent.

