Get ready for an unprecedented celestial event! The next April 8, 2024, Mexico will witness an amazing total solar eclipse which according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will have the north of the country as the best place to enjoy the astronomical phenomenon.

UNAM has meticulously traced the route that the Moon’s umbra and penumbra will follow during this celestial phenomenon of epic magnitudes.

The total solar eclipse will begin in the depths of the Pacific Oceanor, to then glide majestically across northern Mexico, into the eastern United States and Canada, and finally vanish into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Although the width of the shadow, known as the umbra, will oscillate between 80 and 280 kilometers, the penumbra, a wider area where sunlight will be partially dimmedwill extend throughout Central America and North America, covering vast regions.

However, the UNAM has revealed the perfect point to experience this phenomenonor at its best: Mazatlan Sinaloa!

The start time of the astronomical phenomenon will be at 10:51:22. At that moment the solar eclipse will begin to move in this famous Sinaloan port, and at 12:07:24, the total phase will envelop us in its splendid darkness, reaching its climax at 12:11:43, moment in which the Sun It will be located at its highest point, the zenith.

NASA: Best places to see the eclipse

Get ready for a unique heavenly experience! According to the prestigious National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), three prominent places have been identified to enjoy the eclipse in all its magnificence.

Mazatlan Sinaloaknown as La Perla del Pacífico, is positioned as one of the most privileged options in Mexico to witness this astronomical phenomenon that will not be repeated for another 20 years.

In Coahuilayou will find three fascinating options to contemplate the eclipse in all its splendor.

we cannot fail to mention Durangoa state in northern Mexico with various high points that will allow you to enjoy the eclipse away from buildings.

These three destinations, recommended by NASA, give you the opportunity to witness an unforgettable celestial event.

Whether in Mazatlán, Coahuila or Durango, you can immerse yourself in a magical experience surrounded by impressive landscapes while enjoying this phenomenon that occurs occasionally.