The solar eclipses They are the most spectacular astronomical phenomena that we can see from Earth. Fortunately, one of these events will occur on next October 14, offering a unique opportunity to see the fusion of the Moon and the Sun.

The solar eclipse that will occur is an annular event. This occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth while it is at its furthest point from the Earth. Due to these conditions, the Moon cannot completely cover the star, generating the ‘ring of fire’ effect.

This eclipse can be seen in various countries in America, starting with Canada, the United States and Mexico and then other countries in Latin America. The most privileged locations They will be those that are below the line of annularity, this means that in Mexico only three states will be able to enjoy the astronomical event.

For our country, the regions that will be able to have 100% visibility of the eclipse will be the states of Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Campeche.

How long until the annular solar eclipse?

Based on the data and the expected date on which the annular eclipse of October 14, 2023 will be recorded, as of this September 12, it is still There are 31 days left until the astronomical event.

It is important to note that the annular solar eclipse It will have its starting phase in Mexico at 9:45 a.m. central time and will end at 1:08 p.m. Its annular or ‘ring of fire’ phase can be seen at 11:22 a.m. for a few minutes.

You must keep in mind that what you will be able to see during the annular eclipse depends directly on the weather and place where you observe.

For optimal vision, you need clear sky weather conditions. Despite this, some cloudiness should not be a problem to observe the eclipse clearly.

To see all the phases of an annular eclipse, you must view it from somewhere along the path of annularity: the places on Earth from where the Moon will appear to pass through the center of the Sun.