Jakarta. Professional and amateur astronomers across the South Pacific wore protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse yesterday, in which the Moon blocked the Sun for about a minute, in some places completely.

Parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor were plunged into darkness in broad daylight by the total eclipse, much to the delight of curious observers.

Stargazers in Exmouth, northwest Australia, parked their mobile homes, set up telescopes and wore protective glasses to watch the Moon slowly rise above the Solar surface.

“A lot of people get addicted to that one minute or so of eerie spatiality,” said John Lattanzio of the Australian Astronomical Society.

“They become ‘eclipse chasers’ and travel the world to repeat the experience,” he added.

When darkness fell at 11:29:48 local time in Western Australia, an eerie calm settled.

Less than a minute later, the dusty site was once again bathed in light.

A little later, thousands of people lined up outside a Jakarta planetarium to observe the partially covered Sun through a telescope.

In Bekasi, near the Indonesian capital, Kristoforus Aryo Bagaskoro and his 10-year-old daughter, Angela Tara, watched the phenomenon reflected on the surface of a bucket filled with water.

“Tara hasn’t stopped talking about this since yesterday, so this morning I used water to watch it in front of our house,” Bagaskoro said. “It was a rare event, Tara was excited and she was asking why it was happening.”

The minor assured that the partial eclipse was “great”.

For spectators, eclipses are amusing and even moving, but for scientists they seem like an opportunity to observe the solar corona, usually obscured by its brilliant rays.

Witnessing a solar eclipse helped Albert Einstein develop his hypothesis that light can be bent.

In the far east of East Timor, more than a thousand people, including tourists and astronomers from Southeast Asian countries, gathered to watch the total eclipse.

Stargazers wore ultraviolet-protective glasses distributed by astronomy groups and others lined up to use the telescopes at East Timor National University.

In Mexico, the next annular solar eclipse will take place on October 14, when the Earth will align with the Sun and the Moon. This total phase can only be seen in Campeche, Yucatán and Quinta Roo. In the rest of the country it will be partial.