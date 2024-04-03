There is less than a week until the solar eclipse takes place. Monday, April 8, 2024which can be seen from different points of the Mexican national territory, so the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has authorized the suspension of classes for preschool, primary and secondary students in some states.

According to what was announced by state educational authorities, the The following states have decided to suspend classes next Monday, April 8, 2024 due to the solar eclipse:

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

*Durango

*Nayarit

*Sinaloa

For its part, in the case of Coahuila, the suspension of classes will only apply to preschool and special education students. For its part, in Aguascalientes Preschool dismissal will be at 11:30 am, while the Aguascalientes Special Education Institute (IEA) has indicated that it is at the discretion of parents to take their children to school or not.

For its part, in the state of Tlaxcalathe State Secretary of Education (Sepe) pointed out that students will be able to miss classes on Monday, April 8 due to the solar eclipse and there will be no repercussions for it.

Solar eclipse schedules, state by state

According to what was announced by the scientific community, the following are the times in which the solar eclipse next Monday, April 8, can be seen in the different states that make up Mexico:

*Aguascalientes: 10:54 am to 1:36 pm, with a peak at 12:13 pm

*Baja California: 11:04 a.m. to 1:26 p.m., with peak at 12:13 p.m.

*Baja California Sur: 10:49 am to 1:26 pm, with peak at 12:05 pm

*Campeche: 11:14 am to 1:48 pm, with peak at 12:31 pm

*Chiapas: 10:55 am to 1:37 pm, with peak at 12:19 pm

*Chihuahua: 111:03 am to 1:41 pm, with peak at 12:20 pm

*Mexico City: 10:55 am to 1:36 pm, with peak at 12:14 pm

*Coahuila: 11:03 am to 1:45 pm, with peak at 12:22 pm

*Colima: 10:47 am to 1:29 pm, with peak at 12:06 pm

*Durango: 10:55 am to 1:36 pm, with a peak at 12:14 pm

*Guanajuato: 10:54 am to 1:36 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Guerrero: 10:51 a.m. to 1:31 p.m., peaking at 12:09 p.m.

*Hidalgo: 10:57 am to 1:38 pm, with peak at 12:16 pm

*Jalisco: 10:50 am to 1:32 pm, with peak at 12:09 pm

*State of Mexico: 10:54 am to 1:35 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Michoacán: 10:52 am to 1:34 pm, with peak at 12:11 pm

*Morelos: 10:54 am to 1:35 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Nayarit: 10:49 am to 1:31 pm, with peak at 12:08 pm

*Nuevo León: 11:04 am to 1:47 pm, with peak at 12:24 pm

*Oaxaca: 10:56 am to 1:34 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Puebla: 10:56 am to 1:36 pm, with peak at 12:15 pm

*Querétaro: 10:55 am to 1:37 pm, with peak at 12:14 pm

*Quintana Roo: 11:19 am to 1:47 pm, with peak at 12:32 pm

*San Luis Potosí: 10:56 am to 1:39 pm, with peak at 12:16 pm

*Sinaloa: 10:53 am to 1:32 pm, with peak at 12:11 pm

*Sonora: 10:59 am to 1:32 pm, with peak at 12:13 pm

*Tabasco / Villa Hermosa: 11:06 am to 1:40 pm, with peak at 12:22 pm

*Tamaulipas: 11:02 am to 1:45 pm, with peak at 12:22 pm

*Tlaxcala: 10:56 am to 1:37 pm, with peak at 12:15 pm

*Veracruz: 10:59 am to 1:39 pm, with peak at 12:18 pm

*Yucatán: 11:18 am to 1:52 pm, with peak at 12:35 pm

*Zacatecas: 10:55 am to 1:38 pm, with peak at 12:15 pm

Solar eclipse: Complete LIST of states that suspend classes on April 8 | SEP/Photo: Freepik

It should be taken into consideration that all times are in the local time of each state of Mexico, and the capital city of each of the federal entities is taken as a reference, so the darkening hours may vary depending on the municipality.

Best states to see the solar eclipse in Mexico

Now, it should be noted that the best states to see the eclipse will be Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila.

First of all, in the case of the state of SinaloaIn addition to Mazatlán, other areas where the total solar eclipse will be seen will be El Quelite, Heroica Ciudad Concordia, El Castillo, Villa Unión, El Rosario, Cofradía, Escuinapa de Hidalgo, San Ignacio or Teacapán.

On the other hand, in the case of the state of Durangothe best places to observe the April astronomical phenomenon will be El Salto, the city of Durango itself, Santiago Papasquiaro, Nuevo Ideal, Canatlán, Francisco I. Madero, San Juan del Río, Guadalupe Victoria, Rodeo, Cuencamé de Ceniceros and Gómez Palacios .

Solar eclipse: Complete LIST of states that suspend classes on April 8 | SEP/Photo: Pixabay

Meanwhile, in the case of CoahuilaIf you want to better appreciate the total eclipse of the Sun you should go to Torreón, Cuarto Ciénegas de Carranza, Los Americanos, Laguna del Rey, San Buenaventura, Monclova, Castaños, Minas de Barroterán, Ciudad Melchor Múzquiz, Palaú or Sabinas.