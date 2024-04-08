This Monday, April 8, the total solar eclipse, long awaited by the citizens of North America, will dazzle its observers and It can be fully admired in areas of the United States crossed by the strip of totality, in different schedules.

The natural phenomenon, which will start in Mexico, then enter the United States through Texas, and although the strip of totality is one of the most important factors to be able to observe the eclipse in its fullness, it is not the only one, since the citizens of each state will depend on the variability of the climate.

With clouds flooding the sky, it will be impossible to glimpse the phenomenon, even with the special glasses recommended by the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA).

In this way, the eclipse, which It will have its best geographical point to observe it in Mazatlán, Mexico, it will enter the United States at approximately 1:30 PMlocal time, in the south of the country.

What time will the solar eclipse be seen in Texas?

In the southern state the long-awaited eclipse will enter the country, according to NASA, the best cities in Texas where it can be observed will be Kerryville, at 01:32 PM CDT, Austin, at 1:37 PM CDT, and Dallas 1:42 PM CDT.

In a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks sunlight for a few moments, coming between the Earth and the star, producing total darkness. Photo:123RF Share

What time will the solar eclipse be seen in Florida?

In the Sunshine State, the eclipse will begin at 2:01 PM, and can be observed for almost two minutes, until 2:03 PM. According to the US agency, Tampa will be one of the cities in the region where it can be observed most clearly due to the weather forecast.

What time will the solar eclipse be seen in New York?

The state with the most population in the country will witness the eclipse a little later than in the previously mentioned regions, since will start at 3:20 PM EDTwith special visibility in the city of Buffalo, northeast of New York.

What time will the solar eclipse be seen in California?

With multiple spaces arranged to observe the phenomenon that will cover the country in darkness for a few minutes, in California the eclipse will be able to be glimpsed partially, unlike what happens in other states crossed by the strip of totality. With a greater possibility of enjoying the phenomenon in the south of the state and in the city of Los Angeles, will begin to cover the sky at 10:06 AMlocal time.

What time will the solar eclipse be seen in Georgia?

In the state located in the southeast of the country, The eclipse will reach its maximum peak at 3:04 PMlocal time, when the Sun will be 82% covered in the Atlanta area, the capital and most populated city of Georgia.

Other states in the United States where the eclipse will be visible

In addition to the previously mentioned regions, the phenomenon can be observed with lesser or greater visibility from the states of the North American country mentioned in the following list: