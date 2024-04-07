With an 88% increase in bookings on Airbnb and other short-term rental sites in locations across the United States, where tomorrow, April 8, the solar eclipse will be visibleexperts predict that the extraordinary astronomical event will bring a $6 billion economic boom. This was reported by CBSnews, citing estimates from Perryman Group, an economic analysis company.

Where you can see it

“It's incredible how much this event is capturing the imagination – explains Ray Perryman, CEO of the group – it will be concentrated in the shortest possible time, but it gives interested cities the opportunity to make themselves known, even the smallest ones”. According to NASA the total solar eclipse, which it will only be visible in North Americawill first pass through Mexico, then the southwestern United States, before moving to the Mid West and finally to the North East and Canada.

The affected states will then be Texas – where the event will begin to be visible starting from 1.30 pm local time – Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, where it will be visible around 3.30pm local time.Perryman also underlines that this event will confirm the return to the pre-pandemic travel and spending habits of Americans. “We must also consider the fact that we will not have an event of this kind for many years”, he adds, recalling that according to NASA the The next total solar eclipse visible in the US will be in 2045.

The business of the eclipse

According to Perryman's estimates Texas will be the state that will have the greatest economic return, approximately 1.4 billion dollars, due to the fact that it has a large population and that several large cities, such as Dallas and Austin, are in the path of the eclipse. According to short-term rental platform AirDna, more than 95% of the 4,700 available properties in Dallas are booked, and about 87% of the 9,600 in Austin.

Jeffersonville, in Vermont, is practically sold out, 99.2% of reservations, with 200 thousand people expected in the state, the second smallest in the Union with 650 thousand inhabitants, which is estimated to have a return of 230 million dollars from 'eclipse.

Americans are also spending money to buy the special protective lenses recommended by NASA to observe the eclipse without putting your eyes at risk. A package containing six special glasses can be purchased on Amazon for 16 dollars, CBSnews reports.