Have you ever heard of the comet of the Devil? This April, prepare to witness an astronomical phenomenon not to be missed: the comet of the Devil Yes crosses with a solar eclipse! Imagine the sky darkening as a comet with two tails hurtles through the darkness. Sounds like a science fiction movie, True?

April 8, 2024, keep your eyes on the sky for one of the most anticipated solar eclipses. This unique event will last approximately four and a half minutes total darknesscreating the frame perfect for the appearance of our protagonist, the Devil's Comet.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, or as we affectionately call it, the Comet of Devil, makes its rounds every 71 years. This time, she returns in style, accompanied by a total solar eclipse. An apparition truly diabolical!

Imagine a giant sphere of frozen rocks and gas, far beyond 50,000 astronomical units. From this mysterious place, called the Oort cloud, our comet comes. When it approaches the heat of the Sunits “two horns” light up, giving it the nickname the Devil's Comet.

Do you want to capture this incredible moment? Don't worry, we will guide you step by step. Finding the East will be your first task. Then, during the peak of the eclipse, Look about 25 degrees from the horizon. There, the comet of Devil will make its grand appearance.

Position of the Comet with respect to the Sun on April 18, 2024. Source: Il Cielo in Diretta

In addition to the rare encounter between comet and eclipse, we will have the opportunity to admire the solar corona in all its magnificence. This time of year is ideal for observing the activity solar at its peak.

Ok, all nice, but will all this be visible in Italy?

Although it is a phenomenon mainly visible in the northern part of American continentastronomy enthusiasts in Italy they will still be able to enjoy a partial view of the event. While totality will not be directly observable from Italian skies, sky lovers will be able to assist to a slight darkening of the sun, depending on their geographical location within the country. Will be an opportunity unique to observe as well as a partial darkening can affect the surrounding environment, creating a surreal atmosphere and momentarily changing the perception of light daytime. This event will provide observers in Italy a wonderful opportunity to join the global community of excited who will look up to the sky on that special day.

Where to watch the solar eclipse live: the best streaming platforms

For those who cannot observe it directly under the open sky or are in a region where the event is not visiblefollow her in streaming it's a great alternative. Many astronomical institutesSpace science observatories and educational platforms offer live broadcasts of celestial events such as solar eclipses. Here are some places where you might find it streaming:

NASA Live: NASA usually broadcasts significant astronomical events live through its official NASA TV channel or website. They deliver often comments experts and high quality images quality. The Virtual Telescope Project: This global project provides spectacular live streams of astronomical events, using telescopes located in various parts of the world. Astronomical observatory sites: Many national and international observatories broadcast celestial events live. Check the websites of popular observatories such as the Griffith Observatory or the European Southern Observatory (ESO) for possible streams. Educational channels on YouTube: Channels dedicated to astronomy and science, such as “Space.com” or “CosmoSapiens,” could broadcast the eclipse live or provide coverage of the event. Social media platforms: Keep an eye on platforms like Facebook, X or Instagram for live streams or real-time updates from scientific bodies, astronomy enthusiasts or astronomy groups.

What do you say, are you ready to cast your eyes to the sky and be amazed by this incredible astronomical event?