Before the next total solar eclipse on April 8, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) has issued an urgent warning about the circulation of counterfeit glasses to observe the phenomenon, which could result in serious eye injuries.

According to a statement dated March 22, the proliferation of these unsafe products It is due to the increase in demand as the astronomical event approaches, observable from various parts of the world.

The AAS has reported that many of the counterfeit glasses on the market do not meet the standards necessary to adequately block ultraviolet, visible and infrared light from the sun, exposing users to significant risks that can go from the temporary deterioration of vision up to permanent blindness.

Glasses suitable for observing the eclipse should transmit only between 0.001% and 0.00005% of visible lighta specification that exceeds the darkness of normal sunglasses by more than a thousand times.

Rick Fienberg, project director of the AAS Solar Eclipse Working Group, explained that Legitimate sunscreens are generally reflective and have curved edgesunlike imitations that usually have black lenses and straight edges.

Fienberg also shared a series of home tests to verify the authenticity of glasses: Indoors, they should only allow you to see extremely bright lights and, when looking directly at the sun, you should only see a well-defined solar disk of comfortable brightness.

Additionally, the AAS recommends purchasing eyeglasses only from verified suppliers who meet the ISO 12312-2 standardavoiding buying from uncertified sellers on online marketplaceseven if they claim to meet standards or have approval from entities such as the AAS or NASA.

The agency has tested products and published a list of reliable suppliers to ensure safe viewing of the eclipse.

This announcement comes at a crucial time for educate the public about the importance of proper eye protection during this and future solar eclipses, reinforcing the need for caution and the use of appropriate equipment to enjoy these spectacular celestial events without risk.