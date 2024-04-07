AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/07/2024 – 16:19

A simple glance at a solar eclipse, like the one seen on Monday (8) in much of North America, can cause irreparable loss of vision, eye health experts warn.

Tens of millions of people, from Mexico to Canada, passing through the United States, will witness a rare celestial phenomenon that will not repeat itself in this part of the world until 2044: the Moon will block – in some places completely – the Sun's light.

Humans normally do not look directly at the Sun due to the discomfort it causes, but during eclipses, some “override” this instinct, explained Aaron Zimmerman, professor of optometry at Ohio State University, to AFP.

The main danger associated with this phenomenon, according to the expert, comes from “photochemical toxicity”, when short and powerful waves of blue, violet and ultraviolet light – the latter invisible – trigger chemical reactions that damage the rods and cones of the retina, the membrane located in the back of the eye that receives light impressions and transmits them to the optic nerve.

The result is visits to emergency services by people complaining of blurred vision, changes in color perception and black spots, sometimes with no certainty that they will return to normal.

A leading medical journal reports the case of a young woman who went to an eye clinic in New York after seeing the 2017 eclipse “several times for about six seconds without protective glasses” and then with them on.

Hours later, she began to see blurred and distorted objects, the colors began to change and the patient reported the appearance of a black spot in the center of her left eye.

The damage observed at the cellular level persisted for six weeks.

– 'Black spot' –

According to the magazine, young adults may be more at risk because they have larger pupils, a lighter eye structure or a “poorer perception of the dangers” of looking at an eclipse of such proportions.

“In some cases, the damage is partial and can be treated so that it is not noticeable,” said Neil Bressler, professor of ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University and editor-in-chief of the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, to AFP.

Although recovery usually lasts a few months, some may not be so lucky.

“In other cases, it can leave a permanent black spot and we have no treatment to reverse it. It’s like brain tissue: once it’s lost, it doesn’t come back,” Bressler added.

The best way to observe an eclipse is using special glasses, which block 99.99% of the light.

To check the quality of these fixtures, “locate the brightest electric bulb in your home and look at it closely. You should barely be able to see the light,” Professor Zimmerman advised.

If it's too late to get special glasses, there are indirect methods, such as making a small hole in a sheet of cardboard and letting the light shine on another surface, or even using an ordinary sieve from your kitchen in the same way. Another option is to follow the phenomenon on the website of the United States space agency, NASA.

Those lucky enough to be in the path of the total eclipse will be able to view it when it is fully formed without glasses and admire the Sun's outer atmosphere, its corona, shining behind the silhouette of the Moon.

For Professor Bressler, the danger also lies in knowing how to protect yourself before and after this special moment, which can last just a few seconds or several minutes, depending on the person's geographical position.

“It is absolutely necessary to know when the eclipse begins and put on your glasses in advance,” he emphasized. Likewise, if you manage to see the total eclipse phase without them, you need to know when to put the protection back on at the right time, “even if you are captivated by the spectacle”, added the professional.