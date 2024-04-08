This Monday, April 8, the eyes of Mexico will be directed to the sky to witness an extraordinary astronomical phenomenon: a Solar Eclipse 2024. This event, which has not been seen in the country in almost 33 years, promises to be a unique and memorable spectacle for those who are in Mexican territory.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), this total solar eclipse will be visible from different points on the American continent, and Mexico will have the privilege of witnessing this celestial event.

Privileged municipalities to see the Solar Eclipse 2024

However, for those who wish to revel in this spectacle at its finest, geographical location will play a crucial role. Here we tell you What the 2024 Solar Eclipse will look like in Mexico City.

In Mexico City, the phenomenon It will start around 10:55 a.m.., when the Moon begins to cover the Sun, reaching its maximum occultation point at 12:14 p.m. and ending around 1:36 p.m. hours.

During this period, it is estimated that Between 75% and 80% of the solar disk will be covered by the Moonproviding an impressive spectacle for observers of the Mexican capital.

There will be nine mayors of Mexico City who will enjoy a privileged view of the partial eclipse. From Miguel Hidalgo to Milpa Alta, the Moon is expected to cover between 78.1% and 79.2% of the Sun at its maximum point, giving residents of these areas an unforgettable celestial experience:

◆ Miguel Hidalgo: The Moon will cover 79.2 percent of the Sun

◆ Álvaro Obregón: The Moon will cover 79.1 percent of the Sun

◆ Gustavo A. Madero: The Moon will cover 79.1 percent of the Sun

◆ Cuauhtémoc: The Moon will cover 79 percent of the Sun

◆ Tlalpan: The Moon will cover 78.7 percent of the Sun

◆ Iztapalapa: The Moon will cover 78.6 percent of the So.

◆ Tláhuac: The Moon will cover 78.5 percent of the Sun

◆ Xochimilco: The Moon will cover 78.5 percent of the Sun

◆ Milpa Alta: The Moon will cover 78.1 percent of the Sun

For those who wish to enjoy this event in a community environment, UNAM has organized the 'Picnic Bajo la Sombra' on the islands of the central campus, a unique opportunity to join other astronomy enthusiasts and share this unique experience.