The countdown has begun for the expected Total Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024an astronomical phenomenon that will not be repeated for many years and that has Durango to one of the regions where they can be seen 100% along with Torreón, Coahuila and Mazatlán, Sinaloa according to NASA data.

Durango, located almost in the center of the eclipse pathis presented as an ideal celestial setting for observing this astronomical spectacle.

In particular, the city of Durango will provide a significant totality, with 3 minutes and 46 seconds of sublime darkness, starting at 11:12 a.m..

Remember that you should not see it directly, but you can read about that below. Don't risk your eyesight. I reiteratedon't see it directly!

Where to see it in Durango?

– Nazasin the Comarca Lagunera, at an altitude of 1,250 meters.

– Borbollonesin the municipality of San Dimas, offers an enjoyable and unique experience.

– Bermejillolocated in the municipality of Mapimí, stands out for intensifying the visibility of the eclipse.

In addition to these three recommendations with a good percentage of visibility and light pollution that is not so high compared to large cities, in DEBATE we will also give you Other options:

El Zancudo, City of Durango, Cuencamé, Rodeo, Jaralito, Santiago Papasquiaro, El Ciento Veinte, Zona del Silencio, Vencedores and Nuevo Ideal.

How much does it cost to travel to Durango to see the eclipse?

If you want to go to this city, today we will tell you how much you could spend on a bus to witness the astronomical event in one of the best places in the Republic. For reference, uWe will use Mexico City as our starting point (CDMX).

It is important to have accurate information about trip costs and planning. The key to a comfortable experience lies in careful comparison of bus prices and services.

The choice of the means of transportation, in this case, passenger trucks, is key. The variety of prices and services offered by various companies allows customization according to your needs and preferences.

Using online ticket search websites or contacting bus companies directly will give you up-to-date information on schedules, fares and reservations.

He cost of the one-way bus ticket from Mexico City to Durango ranges between 1500 and 1870 pesos Mexicans on average. This range varies depending on the class of service, amenities and the specific route you choose.

In addition to the ticket, it is essential to consider other expenses associated with your stay in Durango. Lodging, food and recreational activities are factors that will contribute to a complete experience.

How to safely see a Solar Eclipse?

To fully enjoy this show in the heights follow safety measures when using special lenses designed for this purpose.

Here we present the key recommendations:

– Keep eclipse glasses protected when not in use.

– Storing them in a sturdy case will ensure their durability and effectiveness for future solar observations.

– Do not combine eclipse glasses with any telescope, binoculars, camera, lens, mirror or other optical instrument.

Using lenses in isolation ensures safe observation and protects your eyes from potential damage.

– If you use glasses to see at a distance, avoid removing them while observing the eclipse.

– Keep these lenses as close to your eyes as possible.

Eye. Do not use any material or object, except lenses designed specifically for solar eclipses. Avoid using improvisations that could compromise the safety of your eyes when trying to see the sun directly.