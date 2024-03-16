On April 8 of this year, the Mexico City prepares to witness an astronomical phenomenon with the total solar eclipse of 2024 which will be studied by NASA. With this event in mind, the Undersecretariat of the Penitentiary System, in collaboration with a scientific dissemination company, has launched an innovative project that not only seeks to offer an opportunity to safely observe the eclipse, but also promote social reintegration and integration. employment of people in prison.

Within the framework of this project, the manufacture of special viewers for observing the solar eclipse has begun. These viewers are prepared by inmates of the Oriente Men's Preventive Prisonas part of a program that seeks to promote self-employment and provide work skills to those who participate in it.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) has highlighted the importance of this initiative, which is part of the productive and job training activities carried out in penitentiary centers. The main objective is that people in confinement can generate economic income for themselves and their familiesas well as increase their chances of obtaining employment once they regain their freedom.

The inmates who participate in the development of these viewers have received training and advice from the science teacher Zeus Alberto Valtierra Quintal, who is a professor at the Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and co-founder of the company. scientific dissemination associated with the project.

They will be available for sale starting March 15 at a price of 88 pesos in two locations in Mexico City. Photo: SSC.

Oriente Men's Preventive Prison Are glasses safe to see the eclipse?

It is important to note that the visors are made of black polymer sheets of a special brand, which meet the requirements established in the ISO 12312-2 standard for solar eclipse filters. Likewise, it is guaranteed that the visors are made under high quality and hygiene standards.

The design of the visors has been made by internal women from the Women's Social Reintegration Center of Santa Martha Acatitla, who were inspired by Mexican popular art, especially from Mexico City. This approach not only adds aesthetic value to the scopes, but also represents a tribute to local culture and contributes to the diversity of the products offered.

The visors, part of the social reintegration and job insertion project, will go on sale starting March 15. They will be available at the Mexico City Police Museum, located on Victoria Street number 82, in the Centro neighborhood, as well as in the Institutional Store, located on San Antonio Abad road number 130, Tránsito neighborhood, both in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office. The sale price will be 88 pesos.

This initiative not only provides a unique opportunity to observe the solar eclipse safely and responsibly, but also highlights the potential for collaboration between government institutions, businesses and the prison community to generate positive impact on society.