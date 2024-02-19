As the days progress, the countdown shortens to give way to the long-awaited solar eclipse of 2024. A unique astronomical event that can be enjoyed anywhere Mexico on April 8, 2024.

During total solar eclipses, the Sun, Moon and Earth alignwhich causes the umbra and penumbra fall on a part of the earth's surface. If the Moon covers the Sun in its entirety, a total solar eclipse is observed, darkening for a few minutes the region of the planet where this phenomenon crosses.

This event not only represents a unique opportunity for Mexicans from an astronomical perspective, but also has a cultural and mystical value, being associated with myths, legends and religious beliefs.

How and when to see the solar eclipse in Mexico?

He April 8, 2024, a Total solar eclipse will cross the north of the American continent. Its route will begin in the Pacific Ocean, cross northern Mexico, continue through the eastern United States and Canada, and finally say goodbye in the Atlantic Ocean. The cast shadow will have a variable width of between 80 and 280 kilometers.

The towns around the Mexican port of Mazatlán is emerging as one of the perfect places to witness this unique event. Along the umbra path, observers will first experience a partial solar eclipse, as the Moon will initially cover only a fraction of the Sun's surface.

In Mazatlán, the eclipse will begin at 10:51:22. The total eclipse phase will begin at 12:07:24 and end at 12:11:43, just when the Sun is at its highest point in the sky, known as the zenith.

After the total phase, the Sun will be partially covered again, culminating at 13:32:07. In Mazatlán, the total eclipse will last 4 minutes and 25 seconds, while in the town of Pitarrilla, located about 30 kilometers from Mazatlán, the total phase will last 4 minutes and 28 seconds, being the longest on the entire continent. .

Total solar eclipses are extraordinary astronomical events, as they occur, on average, only once every 375 years for a specific location on Earth, while partial eclipses occur every 2.5 years.

List of places to enjoy the 2024 solar eclipse in Mexico:

Sinaloa

The cross

Dimas

Elota

The jump

Mazatlan

The Walamo

Green water

Teacapan

Cacalotan

Escuinaoa

Villa Union

Concord

San Ignacio

Nayarit

Quinichis

Tecuala

Acaponeta

Huajicori

Durango

Nazas

Rodeo

New Ideal

Laredo City

Tlahualilo de Zaragoza

Gomez Palacio

San Pedro del Gallo

Santiago Papasquiaro

Comonfort Rabbit

Cuencame

Canatlan

Guadalupe Victoria

Cuauhtemoc

Ignacio Allende

Name of God

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Acuña City

Gentleman

Black Stones

Morelos

Nava

New Rosita

Allende

Warrior

Sabinas

Melchor Muzquiz

Palau

Ocampo

Barroterran Mines

Lamadrid

Monclova

King's Lagoon

Swimmers

Four Ciénegas

Saint Peter

Keep

Nazarene

If you do not have the opportunity to visit the city of Mazatlán, the adventure does not end, since These 50 places in the country will have the privilege of enjoying this enormous astronomical event. Make sure you prepare properly and enjoy this unique celestial spectacle.