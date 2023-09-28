This 2023 a solar eclipse will darken the sky in an astronomical phenomenon that can be seen from different areas of the northern hemisphere of the planet and our country is no exception. Therefore, today we will tell you What are the best states in central and northern Mexico to see the solar eclipse?.

Be next October 14, 2023 when lovers of Outer Space have already planned vacations and prepared their plane tickets to travel to the central and northern states of the Republic that we will mention today.

Remember that For health reasons you will not be able to see the solar eclipse without eye protectionto do so you must have special lenses known as ‘solar observation glasses’ or ‘eclipse lenses’.

Where to see in the center and north of Mx

These states offer a combination of natural beauty, cultural richness and gastronomy that makes them destinations ideal to witness the 2023 solar eclipse in the center of the country:

◉ Zacatecas It is one of the best states in central Mexico to view the 2023 solar eclipse, with its colonial architecture and the Cathedral Basilica of Zacatecas illuminated during the phenomenon.

◉ San Luis Potosiwith its historic center and World Heritage sites, offers a unique environment for eclipse watchers.

◉ Queretarorich in history and culture, is another state in the eclipse path, with a vibrant food scene and beautiful squares.

◉ Gentlemanwith the city of Pachuca as a focal point, provides the opportunity to visit the Monumental Clock and explore the natural beauty of the region.

Now, for those who prefer see the eclipse in northern Mexico:

◉ Sinaloa: We start with one of the federal entities that will enjoy a better perspective due to its geographical location. In this northern place we recommend going to the Mazatlán lighthouse, it will be a tiring journey, but it will be worth it.

◉ Sonora: In this entity you can get away from civilization and light pollution by entering the desert. There will be no better place to see the sky nearby.

◉ Sierra de Durango/Sinaloa/Chihuahua: High in the Sierra Madre Occidental there are some ideal places to see the sky without light pollution. We only recommend that you go only if you are accompanied by people who know the place, or to a highly touristic town.