Good news seems rare these days. When there is supposedly some news, it spreads all the more widely. For example, the announcement by solar cell manufacturer Meyer Burger that it would not be moving its production to the USA for the time being was greeted with relief in many places. Only a few months ago, the company announced that it would close production in Bitterfeld-Wolfen in order to set up a solar cell factory in the USA instead. But the construction of this factory is now being halted – which will initially save 350 jobs in Saxony-Anhalt.