In TikTokthe social media platform known for its viral trends, has emergedor a dangerous health-related fad and the beauty that worries medical experts.

This trend, called ‘solar callus’is gaining popularity among content creators, who promote the idea of Exposing yourself to the sun continuously without sun protectionAlthough it may seem harmless, this practice can have serious consequences for skin health.

‘Solar callus’ is a practice that involves exposing oneself to the sun without using sunscreen with the supposed purpose of developing a tolerance to UVA rays.. Proponents of this trend argue that it helps synthesize vitamin D and improves the appearance of the skin. However, this fad is not only false from a medical point of view, but it is also extremely dangerous.

The risks of unprotected sun exposure

The Skin Cancer Foundation and dermatologist Ramzi Saad warn that the term ‘sun callus’ has no medical basis and that unprotected sun exposure significantly increases the risk of developing skin cancer.

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a known human carcinogen, and there is no safe or healthy tan. Every time your skin tans or burns, it causes DNA damage, which can be cumulative. Even a few minutes of unprotected exposure daily can increase your risk of cancer and premature skin aging.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 5,400 people die each month worldwide from non-melanoma skin cancer, and one in three deaths is related to jobs that involve sun exposure. This statistic highlights the severity of the problem and the urgent need to educate the public about the dangers of unprotected sun exposure.

It is understandable that many people look for ways to increase their vitamin D levels, especially during the winter months or in areas with little sunlight. However, there are safe ways to get this essential vitamin without putting skin health at risk. Foods rich in vitamin D, such as oily fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products, are excellent options. In cases of vitamin D deficiency, it is advisable to consult a doctor for an appropriate supplement.