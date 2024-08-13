“If you develop a solar callus, you can receive the sun without problems like all the animals on earth. There is not a single animal that is harmed by the sun and none of them use sunscreen. The sun does not cause cancer, it never has and it never will,” these statements by Dr. Guillermo Rodríguez Navarrete on his Instagram account @nutrillermo with 1.6 million followers (@nutridoctor (on TikTok) are just one example of the viral trend that is growing on social media and advocates sunbathing without protection to create a progressive tolerance throughout the year. More examples. The digital creator of the Instagram account @blancagomez_lifestyle with 127 thousand followers, explains it in more detail: “solar callus is the ability to expose ourselves to the sun safely for the maximum amount of time. It is about receiving all the wavelengths so that our body understands what time of day it is and what bodily functions it should induce. Red and infrared light in the morning activates mitochondria and UV light synthesizes vitamin D. And of course, daytime exposure prepares melatonin for restful sleep. Sunbathing all year round, especially the light at dawn, prepares and protects our skin so that it does not burn in the strong intensities of the month of August. Not doing so and, on top of that, applying sun creams loaded with toxins means that the superficial layers do not burn, but inside we receive an excessive oxidative load without realizing it. First of all, common sense. Solar callus does not mean being in the sun all day on a sun lounger. Your skin will guide you to put yourself under an umbrella, hat or t-shirt. But don’t deprive yourself of it by going out with sunglasses and sunscreen. You can have a natural sun product for specific moments, but in my opinion, it is the last tool and not the first.

All these statements circulating on social media are causing a stir and angering dermatologists, cosmetologists and beauty brand experts. If we have learned anything in recent years, it is that sun protection is essential for skin health and the data corroborate this phenomenon. In June, Nivea Sun from Beiersdorf presented its study on sunscreen usage habits and stated that 96% of Spaniards were aware that UV rays are harmful. Thus, 99% of those surveyed use it in summer, 55% in spring, 33% in autumn and 28% in winter. Sun awareness has taken hold in society and we cannot help but ask ourselves: how could such a controversial trend as sunburn have emerged?

Experts debunk the phenomenon: Does solar callus exist?

The Dr. Mar Mira from the Mira+Cueto Clinic He speaks clearly: “There is no evidence to support the fact that exposing ourselves to the sun without sun protection has benefits for the skin, but quite the opposite. It has been shown that the sun’s rays alter the DNA of cells, which is why people who expose themselves to it without control have aged skin, thicker and rougher, less elastic, with wrinkles and spots. They have discouraging photodamage, with more possibilities of suffering tumor lesions than of improving their immunity and resistance.” Social networks, which give voice to those who know and those who don’t know, become the breeding ground for crazy theories. “That despite all the information we have about the dangers of the sun, claims such as that of solar callus arise and, most seriously, go viral is very dangerous. Promoting the idea that exposing yourself to the sun without protection creates a supposed tolerance to UV rays and improves the synthesis of vitamin D, lacks scientific basis and is dangerous for health,” he comments to S Fashion Rachel Gonzalezcosmetologist and technical director of Perricone MD.

Like most of the hoaxes that circulate on the internet, solar callus is based on half-truths. “When we are exposed to ultraviolet radiation, the skin becomes inflamed, thickens (in this sense the word “callus” is not at all misguided) and produces more melanin, which provides some protection to the cells. But for melanin to increase, we have to expose ourselves to UVB radiation, which is the most harmful. In other words, looking for solar callus means damaging the cells of our skin. In the long term, this implies photoaging and an increased risk of skin cancer,” she says. Dr. Ines Escandelldermatologist at the GEDET (Aesthetic and Therapeutic Dermatology Group) of the AEDV.

Can we create tolerance to the sun?

According to this theory, the more sun exposure the skin develops resistance to sun damage, allowing for greater exposure without negative effects. “This claim is false and very dangerous. Unprotected exposure, even for short periods, causes cumulative damage to the skin, including the risk of cancer and premature aging. The skin has a memory, and each unprotected exposure adds accumulated damage over time. Although the melanin produced by the skin offers limited natural protection, it is not enough to counteract the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation. Therefore, the safest thing to do is to use sun protection and, if you want to sunbathe for 10 minutes without sun, you should do so early in the day, when the radiation is less aggressive,” says Raquel González. Dr. Mar Mira adds, “it is true that our skin can adapt to sun exposure, but we cannot abuse this exposure. In fact, sunburn is an inflammatory reaction to ultraviolet radiation, which damages the skin and can alter a tumor suppressor gene. “Injured cells are thus less likely to repair themselves before they become cancerous.”

There is no such thing as a healthy tan.

That’s right, and as much as we like being tanned, tanning is not healthy. If all doctors, dermatologists and experts stress the importance of applying sunscreen, it’s for more than just making money from selling creams. “Daily use of sunscreen is essential to protect the skin from ultraviolet, infrared and blue light radiation. Applying a good sunscreen reduces the risk of cancer and slows down premature aging,” says Raquel González. In addition, “it is recommended to complement the filters with nutricosmetics rich in antioxidants that counteract the effects of sun damage,” adds Sole Urrutia, director of the Advanced Nutrition Programme. It is also important to apply the exact amount of product so that the filter works well. “We must apply the concealer generously to all parts of the body that are going to be exposed. Rain, thunder, snow or cloudy, you have to use it, since more than 80% of UV rays pass through clouds and window panes,” says Raquel González. For this reason, as Perricone MD makeup artist David Deibis explains, “the only safe way to tan is through makeup or self-tanners, which mimic the effect of a tan without the need to expose yourself to the sun.”

Is solar callus harmful to all phototypes?

Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its colour and protects it from the sun’s rays. It is responsible for tanning and the amount we produce is determined by genetics. “For this reason, lighter skin types burn in the sun, while darker skin types tan. But both skin responses are signs of cellular damage. All skin types should always protect themselves and avoid the sun at peak times,” warns the medical team at Clínica Mira+Cueto. A common rule when sunbathing is to keep in mind that “it is best to do so during the hours when the intensity of UVB and UVA is lower, and in summer this corresponds to the early hours of the morning and the late afternoon. During intense hours (between 11 am and 6 pm) it is advisable to use sun protection with a water-resistant factor of 50+ that will need to be reapplied every 2 hours or after each swim. In addition, clothing items such as hats, glasses and t-shirts are also essential,” says dermatologist Inés Escandell.

Why don’t animals burn?

One of the arguments put forward by the followers of solar callus is that animals are exposed to the sun without protection and nothing happens to them. “The skin of most animals has different characteristics to ours; if we leave aside reptiles and birds, which are even more different, and focus on mammals, many are covered by terminal hair on their entire body surface that protects them from radiation, especially those that live in areas with greater sunlight,” explains Dr. Inés Escandell. Many of these theories emphasize that humanity has lived most of its time without sun protection: in 1920, rudimentary formulas began to be created, and it was not until 1938 when the Swiss chemist Franz Greiter created the first cream to protect against the sun during a mountaineering expedition on Piz Buin. “These types of statements that appeal to the “it has always been done” do not take into account that in recent decades survival has increased considerably. We live longer and we want to live better, and exposing ourselves to the sun without protection at certain times, especially for light skin types, increases the risk of skin cancer in the medium and long term,” argues Dr. Escandell.

Do sunscreens block vitamin D?

It is widely believed that sunscreen is to blame for the fact that in sunny countries like ours there are more and more people with vitamin D deficiency. Is this true? Research carried out by the Skin Cancer Foundation They confirm that high SPF sunscreens are designed to filter out most of the UVB rays, which trigger vitamin D production but are also responsible for sunburn and skin cancer. However, according to data from the Skin Cancer Foundation, studies show that people who use sunscreen every day can maintain their vitamin D levels. One explanation is that the sunscreen does not prevent some rays from reaching the skin. An SPF 15 sunscreen filters out 93% of UVB rays and SPF 50 filters out 98%. This allows even with the highest protection and perfectly applied 2% of UVB rays to penetrate the skin.

Furthermore, “vitamin D can be absorbed in areas such as the hands and arms, and brief exposure to the sun at lower intensity hours (early morning or late afternoon) is usually enough to maintain adequate vitamin D levels. Even when using sunscreen, the skin can still produce a certain amount of vitamin D and this is an important measure to protect the skin from long-term damage,” explains Estefanía Nieto, dermocosmetic director at Medik8.

The fight against the lots

The solar callus theory demonizes sunscreens and considers them a marketing invention to sell creams loaded with toxins. Spanish Association of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV) The association warns that the incidence of skin cancer has increased by 40% and that in Spain alone more than 78,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The association stresses that sun creams are the best allies to prevent the harmful effects of the sun. “It must be taken into account that the protectors sold in Spain are endorsed by the European Union, they comply with all health regulations, they undergo clinical studies and strict quality standards. Therefore, it makes no sense to talk about toxic sunscreens for our body. Sunscreens provide many more benefits than harmful side effects,” adds Ana Yuste, facial consultant at Purenichelab.com.