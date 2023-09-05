Solar Ash has one exit date officer on Xbox and Nintendo Switchannounced by the development team with a new trailer: the game will be available starting September 14, at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The latest creation from the authors of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash made its debut on PC in 2021 and was greeted with great enthusiasm due to its undoubted qualities, including one splendid artistic sector and solid gameplay.