Solar Ash has one exit date officer on Xbox and Nintendo Switchannounced by the development team with a new trailer: the game will be available starting September 14, at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
The latest creation from the authors of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash made its debut on PC in 2021 and was greeted with great enthusiasm due to its undoubted qualities, including one splendid artistic sector and solid gameplay.
In detail
If you’ve read our Solar Ash review, you’ll remember that we called Heart Machine’s new work anything but a misstep: Although meeting expectations after the aforementioned Hyper Light Drifter was not easy, the studio succeeded.
In the game we will find ourselves controlling Rei, a Voidrunner determined to save her world from the threat of a black hole called Ultravuoto, which is slowly engulfing several planets and is now dangerously close, but it seems that only a specific technology is able to stop its advance. Will we be able to use it?
#Solar #Ash #release #date #Xbox #Nintendo #Switch #announced #trailer
Leave a Reply