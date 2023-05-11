Solana You may have already heard of Saga, it is the smartphone destined for the crypto world that has been talked about a lot in recent months. The company’s goal is to provide an Android smartphone high performancei, designed to work on blockchain networks thanks to the Solana technology integrated into the device. But what exactly is it about? Let’s find out together!
Solana Saga has arrived, here are the phone specs for crypto!
Solana Saga has arrived, the crypto-phone par excellence with a very convincing data sheet and a series of hardware and software technologies oriented to the blockchain: AES and hardware encryption for your private keys, ability to authenticate transactions on blockchain with fingerprint, support and optimization of decentralized apps (dApps) and much more.
Therefore, if you are interested in the product, we leave you the technical sheet here:
- 6.67″ AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), maximum refresh 120Hz
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5
- Storage: 512GB, UFS (unspecified version), expandable via microSD (max 512GB)
- Cameras:
- front: 16MP, f/2.4 aperture
- primary rear: 50 MP, OIS, f/1.8 aperture
- ultra-wide angle rear: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture
- Battery: 4,110mAh, support wireless charging
- Rear fingerprint scanner
- IP68 certification against water and dust
- 5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi ax, UWB
- Dimensions: 164 x 75.3 x 8.4mm
- Weight: 247g
- Materials: ceramic back, stainless steel frame, titanium accents
- OS: Android 13
The price? Not so low – we are talking about 1000 round dollarswhich with taxes and shipping costs becomes $1256.60, correspondentabout 1147 euros.
