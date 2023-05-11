Solana You may have already heard of Saga, it is the smartphone destined for the crypto world that has been talked about a lot in recent months. The company’s goal is to provide an Android smartphone high performancei, designed to work on blockchain networks thanks to the Solana technology integrated into the device. But what exactly is it about? Let’s find out together!

Solana Saga has arrived, here are the phone specs for crypto!

Solana Saga has arrived, the crypto-phone par excellence with a very convincing data sheet and a series of hardware and software technologies oriented to the blockchain: AES and hardware encryption for your private keys, ability to authenticate transactions on blockchain with fingerprint, support and optimization of decentralized apps (dApps) and much more.

Therefore, if you are interested in the product, we leave you the technical sheet here:

6.67″ AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), maximum refresh 120Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB, UFS (unspecified version), expandable via microSD (max 512GB)

Cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.4 aperture primary rear: 50 MP, OIS, f/1.8 aperture ultra-wide angle rear: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 4,110mAh, support wireless charging

Rear fingerprint scanner

IP68 certification against water and dust

5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi ax, UWB

Dimensions: 164 x 75.3 x 8.4mm

Weight: 247g

Materials: ceramic back, stainless steel frame, titanium accents

OS: Android 13

The price? Not so low – we are talking about 1000 round dollarswhich with taxes and shipping costs becomes $1256.60, correspondentabout 1147 euros.