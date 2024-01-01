Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 11:37

The Solana Foundation, in the cryptoactive sector, announces investments of around R$50 million in Brazil in 2024. This January 1st, the organization will launch Superteam Brasil, to foster the developer community.

According to a statement, the Superteam platform creates learning and work opportunities for more than 700 members and 10,000 participants, present in eight countries. In Latin America, it is in Mexico and now also in Brazil.

Brazil is one of the main focus markets for Solana in 2024, along with the development of the protocol in the areas of tokenization, art, and Artificial Intelligence, says the note. “Our intention at the Solana Foundation is to have a decreasing influence on the ecosystem and empower our community to lead the future of Solana”, declared the head of Latin America at Solana, Diego Dias.

The launch of Superteam Brasil will feature a summer and carnival campaign to select team members.