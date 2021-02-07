The social network Facebook has around 2.7 billion users, the Chinese app Baidu ranks 5th among the most visited websites in the world with 174 million daily users and the online payment service PayPal has more than 360 million active accounts. These examples make it clear that digital platforms have become an integral part of our lives. Or to put it the other way around: The operators are the winners of the 21st century. From Christian Ingerl

A look at the sector shows that this thesis is not absurd. “Online platforms are now among the most valuable companies in the world,” says tech expert Thomas Rappold. That’s the way the big techs are Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all valued at more than a trillion dollars on the stock market. A prime example in terms of platform strategy is Apple. Its success is based not only on its blockbuster iPhone and iPad, the company has also created one of the most valuable app platforms in recent years. “Apple achieves a margin of over 60 percent with its digital services, which is significantly more than the 35 percent in the hardware segment,” explains Rappold.

But there is no shortage of profits from many other platform operators either. The search engine Baidu throws an operating margin of 40 percent, Facebook still brings it to 37 percent. The high profitability in the industry is due, among other things, to its leading market position. Even if there are still countless small competitors romping around, the majority of sales and profits are mostly distributed among the big players. “In order for a platform company to dominate a market, it needs proprietary technologies, a large network, economies of scale and a strong brand,” explains Rappold. All factors that Apple and Co can boast of.

Better than the market

In order to filter out the platform winners from the booming technology sector, the Solactive Smart Platform Economy Index brought to life. A look at backtesting shows that it can be worthwhile to differentiate within the tech scene. In the past five years, the strategy barometer outperformed the Nasdaq 100 by a proud 170 percent. In order to participate in the success of the 25-member index, Bank Vontobel recently issued a tracker certificate. This represents the base value – minus a management fee of 1.5 percent per annum.