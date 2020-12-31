Although almost exactly two years ago Aritz Solabarrieta had the opportunity to make his debut in Second B as head of Bilbao Athletic, But that team, a subsidiary, was not the standard of the house and the pressure that Ondarroa’s felt was more internal than external. Now he is in command of the flagship of a historical institution, with 79 seasons in First and Second and a region behind that will look at all his decisions with a magnifying glass. In 72 hours he will debut with picadores and the feeling he transmits in training is that he is enjoying every minute.

Apparently on the return to La Albericia, the Basque He has decided to bet on the 4-3-3 with which the Verdiblancos practiced in most of the preseason with Rozada. Today he did organize an eleven against eleven game and the two teams arranged themselves with the same drawing. Forward defense, three on the inside, open ends and a single point. Obviously, Solabarrieta mixed up his predictable headlines in both squads and used the morning to test things he has doubts about: If Villapalos and Figueras can play together in the defense axis, if he prefers Mantilla or Ceballos on the right side, if Bustos can help from the inside or which of the points performs better only against two centrals.

Other things seem to be clearer to him, such as Íñigo and Pablo Torre are two of the three midfielders or that Camus plays better on the left. The one who once again proved to be in good shape is Álvaro Cejudo, that seems to have been reset after the second half against Arenas de Getxo.

In the game, in which Nana has already played, as a center-back, neither Matic nor Andrade participated. The one who was there, replacing the carioca was Simón, the left back of the subsidiary, that he already did the entire preseason with the first team and that he aspires to finish the course also in Second B.

Racing will start with a new coach in 2021 and with a clear objective, promotion. Improving the balance of 2020 is very simple. The return to professional football is pure oxygen for an institution that lives with the assisted breathing of the Pitma Group and that is about to close the worst decade in its history: one season in First, three in Second and six in Second B. The first step on the desired path can be taken Solabarrieta on Sunday against the Real Sociedad affiliate. There would be no better place to win than that for him, a 100% Lezama product.