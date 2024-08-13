THE Sol Reader are the new digital glasses for reading ebooks. An original method, therefore, for an alternative use of virtual reality, which allows you to read your beloved books wherever you want. How does this new device that has the design of sunglasses work? It has two screens with LED lights to facilitate reading.

Other, no less important, functions are: a bluetooth remote control included in the package and a dedicated app for the virtual library. In short, if you are looking for a new way to read books digitally, Sol Reader could be the right one for you. Let’s not forget that the device also has a great autonomy, about a day.

Technical features of Sol Reader

Sol Reader weighs just over 100 grams, two 1.3-inch e-ink screens, one LED front light with which it is possible to illuminate these screens to be able to read in the best possible way, Bluetooth remote control with which you can select pages and scroll through text, set the lighting and an app whose purpose is to select digital books for you to read.

The glasses boast a battery life of 25 hours and You can recharge them via a USB-C cable, one of which is included in the bundle. A full charge takes about two hours. As for ebook compatibility, Only ePubs are supported. Many newspapers mistakenly consider them “VR Glasses” due to their shape and method of use which are very reminiscent of virtual reality viewers, but it should be noted that there is no function in this regard that leads back to “Virtual Reality”.

Where to buy Sol Reader?

You can buy the VR glasses ebook on official website of the production house Sol Readersame title as the device. The price is around 399 dollars (so about 365 euros) and at the moment they are only available in the version Limited Edition Black. In addition, you can return the product within thirty days if you are not satisfied with it. So, if you want to try a new experience in the field of digital reading of ebooks, perhaps even more comfortable, Sol Reader could be the right choice for you.