In the second season of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday the so-called “benefit Wednesday” broadcast took place.

In it, those who cooked the best on Monday and Tuesday competed. They were: Gastón Dalmau, Alex Caniggia, Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, Claudia Fontán, Daniel Aráoz, Georgina Barbarossa, Cande Vetrano and Sol Pérez.

The challenge of the night was to prepare a menu of airplane food. The limit of kilos of ingredients that they could buy in the market was 7 kilos.

Those who accumulated merchandise for a greater weight, they saw it with the jury –Damián Betular, Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui– who confiscated what was left over from them.

When everyone was busy preparing their dishes, Sol Pérez starred the great blooper of the night: he complained bitterly that the water where he had to cook the pasta did not boil. “Not a bubble!”he lamented, with an expression of utter astonishment.

But, little detail, Gaston Dalmau he was the one who warned him about what was happening: “The stove is off!” Sol laughed and acknowledged his terrible mistake.

Sol Pérez starred in the great blooper of the night on MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). Capture TV.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, they did not forgive Sol for the mistake and, unsurprisingly, memes rained. For sample, some of them:

At the end of the broadcast, the jury gave its verdict. According to the decision of the three chefs, Daniel Araoz won the gold medal. For its part, Alex Caniggia He obtained the silver medal and was dissatisfied because he was ambitious for the gold medal.

Also by determination of the jury, Georgina Barbarossa, Hernán Montenegro, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Gastón Dalmau and Sol Pérez went to next week’s round.

As to Cande Vetrano, she went straight to the elimination gala which will take place on Sunday, at 22.

ACE