During a recent live broadcast, the businesswoman and influencer sun lion told his followers that there are several proposals to create a reality show relative to recount her day to day, but she is not sure she accepts it.

Sol assured his followers that he has rejected more than five producers of hollywood the offer to do a reality show that follows the day to day of her, her daughters and her husband, because they like to record, but not do it all day.

The Sinaloan businesswoman and influencer surprised her fans with this news, although not everyone took it in the best way, because there were even those who did not even believe what she was saying at that time.

Despite the fact that many were excited by the possibility of seeing what life was like for the family without holding back, others launched themselves against the project and even criticized Sol León for how he exposes his life to the world.

It is worth mentioning that it is not certain that the creator of Sol, Beauty and Care will have a program about her life and her family, since she remains firm with the decision not to show more than what she shows on her social networks.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp