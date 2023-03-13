Mexico.- During a recent live through her social networks, the businesswoman sun lion boasted the new member of his familya dark Pomeranian puppy who stole the hearts of his followers, however, he left everyone surprised with what it cost.

As Sol announced during the live broadcast, the puppy cost more than one hundred thousand pesos Mexicans, which left their fans speechless, because it is a price that not everyone could pay for their pet.

We invite you to read:

Sol León explained that the pomeranian puppy that he recently acquired is the father of two dogs that participate in tournaments and are very well educated, so he would also lead his life, but to prevent him from working to generate money, he preferred to acquire it.

Internet users were shocked to learn that the cost of the dog It was more than one hundred thousand pesos, even Sol León herself said that “it was much more” than that, so it is estimated that its price could have been around $130,000.

We invite you to read:

The Sinaloan businesswoman and influencer also said that her dog is one of the most beautiful in the world and that she felt that she saved him from being an artist dog, because if so, he would be on tour all his life like his ancestors.