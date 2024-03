Saturday, March 2, 2024, 09:54











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

At eleven years old, Sol González Belando enjoys a lot in Los Huertos, where she helps as a waitress at her club, La Rana, in the Progreso neighborhood.

-What are your hobbies?

–Dancing jota and doing rhythmic gymnastics. I also like to go out with my group of…