Through a special streaming called “Release Date Forum” on air Saturday 8 January, at 2:00 in the morning, PlatinumGames He will “decide” when it will be possible to release his latest title in development, the shoot ’em up SOL CRESTA.

A giveaway for spectators will also be held during the live broadcast. They will be present Hideki Kamiya (creative director and game designer in charge of the project), Takahito Washikasa (producer), Takanori Sato (director) e Rui Onishi (UI lead designer).

SOL CRESTA is expected on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Below you will find the embed for the live broadcast.

SOL CRESTA – Release Date Forum

Source: PlatinumGames Street Gematsu