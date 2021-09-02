PlatinumGames And Hamster announce that SOL CRESTA, the shoot’em up that was originally announced as April Fool’s Day but later became a reality, will be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam from the next December 9. Its price is set at € 39.99.

We are already starting to talk about DLC, where the arrival of the SOL CRESTA Dramatic Downloadable Content, which adds a new story mode written by Hideki Kamiya. More details about it will be revealed as the game’s release date approaches.

Below you can see a new general trailer of the game and the upcoming DLC:

SOL CRESTA Trailer

DLC Trailer

Source: PlatinumGames, Hamster Street Gematsu